Column: Epic game or lousy pitching? Either way it's a hit

An epic game. No, make that an instant classic.

Words that get tossed around way too much to have much meaning. Words that don't really describe Game 5 of the World Series, no matter how entertaining much of it was.

And entertaining it was. By the time Alex Bregman and Kenley Jansen combined to finally bring it to a close at 12:38 a.m. local time Monday in Houston there had been so many plot turns for the Astros and Dodgers that it was hard for fans around the country to sort them all out before finally heading off to bed.

Great drama, yes. So much so that the game scored a rare TV ratings win over the NFL Sunday night game between Pittsburgh and Detroit.

Great fun, too. At least the people dancing between innings in the expensive seats behind home plate at Minute Maid Park seemed to think so - and that was before the Astros finally ended things 13-12 in the bottom of the tenth inning.

So did the Astros' Carlos Correa, who declared it the ''best game ever, for sure.''

But was it great baseball? Not even close.

The best pitcher in baseball blew a four-run lead, then blew another three-run lead for good measure. The former Cy Young winner who started for the Astros didn't even make it out of the fourth inning.

The best closer in the game had a late meltdown for the second time in this series. And the closer on the Astros never saw the mound after being shellacked the night before.

It wasn't like they weren't given a chance to succeed. Umpire Bill Miller's strike zone was as wide as the train that kept chugging atop the left field wall at Minute Maid every time the Astros scored.

But in a bandbox of a ballpark, balls flew everywhere. Seven of them cleared the fences, five of them hit by the home team.

You can't just blame modern architecture. In Game 2 at Dodger Stadium, the teams combined for a record eight home runs, and already the series record for home runs has been shattered - with potentially two games remaining.