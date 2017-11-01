Column: Dodgers stick to the script, look for Hollywood end

Dave Roberts was going to stick to the script no matter what.

Now the Dodgers have a shot at a Hollywood ending never before seen in the history of Dodger Stadium.

One game, winner take all. Just how it should be, because this World Series has been way too much fun not to go to Game 7.

Two nights earlier, the Astros and Dodgers clubbed each other's pitchers for more than five hours in one of the most exhilarating and exhausting World Series games you'll ever see. On Tuesday night, they engaged in a pitching duel that ended with the great Sandy Koufax applauding from his seat near the field as the Dodgers forced a seventh game with a 3-1 win .

Now they'll be at home for a Game 7 for the first time since the Dodgers moved to Los Angeles 59 years ago.

"Two incredible teams, trying to get to the finish line," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said.

Cue the celebrities and all the wannabes. Because Dodger Stadium will be the place to see and be seen Wednesday night when Yu Darvish takes the mound against Lance McCullers Jr. with the World Series trophy going to the winner.

"Never been a part of a Game 7," Roberts said. "So this is when you're a young kid and you're kind of trying to play through all the heroes and heroics and talking about a Game 7 in the World Series, and here we are. I know that we are happy to be at home."

Relieved might be the better word for it in the elimination game. Justin Verlander was dominating and the Dodgers were trailing 1-0 before they scraped together a pair of runs in the sixth inning and never looked back, much to the delight of the delirious crowd.

They won largely because they're a very good team, the best in baseball during the regular season. They also won because their manager didn't veer from the script that got them there, even if a game earlier it all seemed to go awry.