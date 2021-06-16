Column: A different US Open than imagined at Torrey Pines

  • Phil Mickelson watches his tee shot on the 12th hole during a practice round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship Monday, June 14, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    1/8

    US Open Golf

    Phil Mickelson watches his tee shot on the 12th hole during a practice round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship Monday, June 14, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
  • Phil Mickelson, left, talks with Bryson DeChambeau on the 12th hole during a practice round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship Monday, June 14, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    2/8

    US Open Golf

    Phil Mickelson, left, talks with Bryson DeChambeau on the 12th hole during a practice round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship Monday, June 14, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
  • Jon Rahm, of Spain, hits from the seventh tee during a practice round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    3/8

    US Open Golf

    Jon Rahm, of Spain, hits from the seventh tee during a practice round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Jon Rahm, of Spain, plays his shot from the eighth tee during a practice round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    4/8

    US Open Golf

    Jon Rahm, of Spain, plays his shot from the eighth tee during a practice round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
  • A course official keeps out of the sun on the seventh green during a practice round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    5/8

    US Open Golf

    A course official keeps out of the sun on the seventh green during a practice round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
  • Ryo Ishikawa, of Japan, walks to the fourth tee during a practice round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    6/8

    US Open Golf

    Ryo Ishikawa, of Japan, walks to the fourth tee during a practice round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Fans walk along the third fairway during a practice round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    7/8

    US Open Golf

    Fans walk along the third fairway during a practice round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  • A tee maker is shown on the second tee box as Chan Kim hits his shot during a practice round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    8/8

    US Open Golf

    A tee maker is shown on the second tee box as Chan Kim hits his shot during a practice round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Phil Mickelson watches his tee shot on the 12th hole during a practice round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship Monday, June 14, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Phil Mickelson, left, talks with Bryson DeChambeau on the 12th hole during a practice round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship Monday, June 14, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Jon Rahm, of Spain, hits from the seventh tee during a practice round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Jon Rahm, of Spain, plays his shot from the eighth tee during a practice round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
A course official keeps out of the sun on the seventh green during a practice round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Ryo Ishikawa, of Japan, walks to the fourth tee during a practice round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Fans walk along the third fairway during a practice round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
A tee maker is shown on the second tee box as Chan Kim hits his shot during a practice round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TIM DAHLBERG
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The spectacular ocean vistas will fill TV screens as usual, along with the obligatory shots of hang gliders prancing above the cliffs of Southern California. In an era where betting is the rage, there’s probably a bookie somewhere who will offer an over/under on the number of times fans at home will be treated to the replay of Tiger Woods rolling in a putt on the final hole to force a playoff at Torrey Pines in 2008.

Aside from that, this is not be the U.S. Open everyone expected just a few months ago. Not even close.

Woods is absent, of course, which changes the dynamic of the storyline probably more than it does the leaderboard. His epic win while playing on a broken leg 13 years ago captivated the country, with productivity plummeting as office workers spent most of a Monday tuned into his playoff with Rocco Mediate.

Thankfully, Woods is still alive after crashing his SUV while speeding on a California highway in February. If he does return to play competitive golf at some time — and that’s a big if — it will be a story even more remarkable than the one he fashioned the last time the Open was at Torrey Pines.

But Phil Mickelson is playing in his hometown, something that was in doubt before the USGA gave him a special exemption because, well, he’s Phil Mickelson. Turns out Lefty didn’t need it, after becoming the first 50-year-old to win a major when he shocked everyone in golf by taking the PGA Championship last month on Kiawah Island.

Strange things can happen in golf, and if further evidence is needed there’s two bulked up guys — including the defending champion — engaged in a feud that may not quite fit in the buttoned up sport but is a lot of fun to watch. Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau insist they’re only trying to grow the game but there’s bad blood between the two that would be fascinating to watch if they happen to be paired together on Sunday with the Open title at stake.

“I hope on the weekend we can play against each other and compete,’” DeChambeau said. “I think it would be fun and would be great for the game.”

Even stranger might be the return of Jon Rahm, who was last seen being escorted off the 18th green at Memorial after building a six-shot lead through three rounds. Rahm’s tournament came to an abrupt end when he tested positive for Covid-19, likely costing himself a tournament win and $1.7 million in prize money.

Not only is Rahm back, but bookies have made him the tournament favorite at 9-1 odds. Even better, he says he’s now fully vaccinated, meaning there will be no repeat of his exit in Ohio.

“I got it all. I had it, I got the antibodies, got the vaccination,” Rahm said. “I feel invincible at this point.”

That’s a good feeling to have even if you’re not the No. 3-ranked player in the world. Rahm is, and he has history at Torrey Pines, winning the Farmers Insurance tournament in 2017 for his first PGA Tour victory.

And if he can shoot a 64 while playing with Covid like he did in the third round of Memorial earlier this month, who knows what’s possible in the Open. Rahm certainly had time to think about it as he isolated himself in Arizona after his positive test and missing his parents seeing his young son for the first time.

``It was really easy when you’re laying in your bed to go back and forth, what could be in the future, what could have been in the past,’’ Rahm said ``A lot of meditation and mindful reading and trying to stay in the present, and within the weird part of saying this is trying to understand what that experience was for and trying to learn from it.’’

Still, for a lot of fans in San Diego this tournament is all about one man. Mickelson is not only a hometown favorite but showed he can still compete at the highest level by becoming the oldest player to ever win a major in the PGA Championship.

If Mickelson’s win at the PGA was a huge feel-good story, imagine what would happen if he finally won an Open after finishing second six times — and did it on a course he grew up playing. It’s improbable, for sure, but so was the way he dominated on the weekend at Kiawah Island against players half his age.

“It’s a unique opportunity because I’ve never won a U.S. Open. It’s in my backyard. I have a chance to prepare properly, and I wanted to put in the right work,” Mickelson said. “So I’ve kind of shut off all the noise. I’ve shut off my phone. I’ve shut off a lot of the other stuff to where I can kind of focus in on this week and really give it my best chance to try to play my best.”

It’s golf, of course, so that best chance doesn’t even mean Mickelson will make it to the weekend. But Lefty is always must-see TV, even when he’s crashing and burning.

This Open is shaping up to be a must see, too, hang gliders and all.

___

Tim Dahlberg is a national sports columnist for The Associated Press. Write to him at tdahlberg@ap.org or http://twitter.com/timdahlberg

Recommended Stories

  • Golf’s Hottest Rivalry Could Make DeChambeau, Koepka Millions Richer: Data Viz

    The public feud between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka is among golf’s biggest storylines heading into this weekend’s U.S. Open at Torrey Pines. It might also make the two athletes millions. Despite the fact that neither DeChambeau nor Koepka has won a tournament since March, both are among the most discussed golfers on tour since […]

  • D-backs lose 21st straight road game, blow 7-run lead at SF

    Ahead the whole way, the Arizona Diamondbacks watched in almost disbelief when Mike Yastrzemski connected. The Diamondbacks blew a seven-run lead and lost their 21st straight road game, one short of the major league record, when Yastrzemski hit a grand slam with two outs in the eighth inning that lifted the San Francisco Giants to a 9-8 victory Tuesday night. Arizona led 7-0 in the second inning, but couldn’t hold on and lost its 12th in a row overall.

  • Golf-Ishikawa has one last chance to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

    Fourteen years after becoming the youngest winner on Japan's golf tour as a humble 15-year-old amateur, Ryo Ishikawa is on the verge of missing out on his dream of playing at the Olympics on home soil. Only a very high finish at this week's U.S. Open can earn Ishikawa the second spot on the Japan team alongside Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama for the Olympic golf tournament at Kasumigaseki Golf Club. "Right now I'm just focused on my own goal, which is just trying to do my best this week against the golf course," he told Reuters on Tuesday after a practice round at Torrey Pines.

  • 'Monster' Torrey Pines set to test golf's best in US Open

    There's still a spectacular view of the Pacific Ocean at Torrey Pines for this week's US Open just like golfers see every January at the US PGA Farmers Insurance Open.

  • Islanders ready to make adjustments following Game 2 loss to Lightning: 'We can be a lot better, and we will be'

    Looking to take a commanding 2-0 series lead before heading back to Long Island for Game 3, the Islanders played the Tampa Bay Lightning tight through the first period, but things fell apart late in Tampa’s 4-2 win.

  • Verdugo, Devers power Red Sox past Braves in 10-8 win

    Red Sox manager Alex Cora thinks a lot of people aren't impressed with his team despite its 41-27 record. “We show up, we love playing the game and we know we’ll be answering questions throughout the season and rightfully so," he said. Alex Verdugo hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer off Chris Martin in the eighth inning, Rafael Devers added a three-run homer and drove in four runs, and the Red Sox beat the Atlanta Braves 10-8 on Tuesday night.

  • U.S. Open preview: Odds, storylines, tee times and TV schedule

    Previewing the 121st U.S. Open at Torrey Pines. Can Bryson DeChambeau repeat? Can Jon Rahm break through?

  • Women's Open champ Yuka Saso meets her hero at Torrey Pines

    The jangled nerves were almost too much for Yuka Saso, and she didn't even have a putter in her hand with the U.S. Women's Open on the line. Life has been a whirlwind for Saso since the 19-year-old Filipino won the U.S. Women's Open two weeks ago in a playoff at The Olympic Club. Saso was at the U.S. Open with her trophy making the rounds, posing with U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, meeting PGA champion Phil Mickelson.

  • Who Brian Cashman should add for Yankees to make playoffs | SportsNite

    On SportsNite, John Harper determines if the New York Yankees have what it takes to turn around their rough season so far and make the playoffs by season's end. Harper also suggests what pieces Brian Cashman should look to add before the trade deadline. Watch more SportsNite: https://sny.tv/shows/sportsnite About SportsNite: SportsNite takes viewers inside all things New York sports by discussing the latest sports news of the night. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • U.S. Open: Phil Mickelson finds Tom Brady 'inspiring,' 'motivating'

    Phil Mickelson may be more than a decade older than Tom Brady, but he's found plenty to admire in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

  • Four-star WR Jordan Hudson decommits from Oklahoma

    Oklahoma lost one of the vocal leaders of its 2022 recruiting class on Monday, as wide receiver Jordan Hudson backed off his commitment.

  • U.S. Open: Tee times, pairings for Thursday, Friday

    Tee times are out for the first two days of the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines.

  • Report: NBA discussing rule change so players couldn't use unnatural motions on jump shots to draw fouls

    James Harden's favorite technique may no longer work next season.

  • 2021 U.S. Open: Round 1 tee times, favorites, TV info

    The world's top golfers will compete at Torrey Pines as Bryson DeChambeau looks to defend his U.S. Open title against a talented field.

  • Updated look at where Texas’ 2022 recruiting class ranks in the nation

    Texas recently jumped Oklahoma in the 2022 recruiting class rankings and now have the top class in the Big 12.

  • Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and the fight everyone wants to see

    The long-simmering feud between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka is back in the spotlight at this year's U.S. Open.

  • Golf-Woods playoff was cool, says Mediate as U.S. Open returns to Torrey Pines

    Rocco Mediate may not be at this week's U.S. Open but is ready to drive down memory lane as the major returns to Torrey Pines in San Diego for the first time since 2008 when he lost a thrilling playoff to Tiger Woods. Mediate was on the cusp of securing the biggest win of his life but it slipped from his grasp as Woods, playing on what was essentially a broken leg, pulled off one of the most improbable victories of his career in a 19-hole Monday playoff. Although Mediate earned six wins on the PGA Tour, including one two years later at the age of 47, he is comfortable that his most high-profile moment was a defeat that has left him forever linked to Woods.

  • 'Beautiful to watch': Kevin Durant saves Nets' season with game for the ages against Bucks

    Kevin Durant deflated the Bucks with a huge 49-point triple-double as the Nets rallied to win a pivotal Game 5 and take a 3-2 series lead.

  • Brooke Henderson will compete this week on the LPGA without sister Brittany on the bag for first time in five years

    Brooke Henderson will have to adapt to a new face on the bag and changes to the course as she tries to win another Meijer LPGA Classic.

  • ‘Really sad.’ Adults fight at Eastern Kentucky Little League game. Charges possible.

    Video of the incident was shared to Facebook and parks and police departments said they were investigating.