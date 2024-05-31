Column: A day in the life with the Chicago White Sox, from F.A.S.T. to L.A.S.T.

A couple of months ago during spring training, the Chicago White Sox created a video that was labeled a “behind-the-scenes” coaches meeting.

In the video titled “The Definition of F.A.S.T.,” manager Pedro Grifol reveals an acronym created to describe the way he wanted his team to play: Fearless. Aggressive. Selfless. Technically Sound.

“F.A.S.T.S.” doesn’t exactly trip off the tongue, so it was shortened to “F.A.S.T.”

“That’s got to be our identity,” Grifol says.

Cut to a highlight of a Cactus League game in which Yoán Moncada advances from first to third on a single by an energized Eloy Jiménez.

“This new White Sox squad, they’re taking extra bases,” marveled broadcaster John Schriffen. “This is fun.”

“This is the kind of baseball that Pedro wants the Sox to play,” Steve Stone added.

The next scene returns to the coaches meeting, where the music swells as Grifol exclaims: “When people watch us play and other teams are playing against us, they need to know who the f— we are and what we bring to the table every single day.”

The profanity, of course, is bleeped out.

Column: Bromance between Chicago White Sox manager Pedro Grifol and Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf is one for the books

Fast-forward to Wednesday afternoon at Sox Park, where the team was on the field practicing relay throws a day after left fielder Andrew Benintendi overthrew the cutoff man in a 7-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Former manager-turned-consultant Tony La Russa sat alone in the stands behind the plate watching as coaches repeated the drills over and over. The media had assembled in the dugout waiting for Grifol to emerge from the clubhouse, wondering why he was taking so long to talk.

When he finally arrived, Grifol addressed the team’s slump, his relationship with Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf and the eight walks Sox pitchers issued Tuesday night.

“You can’t have eight walks in a game and expect to win against the Toronto Blue Jays,” he said. “Everybody knows that. And you can’t have opportunities to drive in some runs and not take advantage. Everybody knows that.”

The Sox would go on to lose 3-1 to get swept and finish the homestand with an 0-7 record for the first time since the franchise began play in 1901. Instead of playing F.A.S.T., the 2024 Sox were closer to L.A.S.T.: Lousy. Appalling. Substandard. Tedious.

They finished with four hits and avoided being shut out for the 11th time in 54 games thanks to Korey Lee’s two-out home run in the ninth. The fireworks went off on cue, giving the thousand or so fans who remained something for their money.

The media filed downstairs in the press box elevator, watching former Mayor Lori Lightfoot in a conversation near the suites. Reinsdorf and La Russa would follow in the same elevator a few minutes later.

On most teams, the manager addresses the media shortly after the game to let the players cool off. But the White Sox frequently have players talk first and let Grifol cool off, as was the case again Wednesday.

Starter Chris Flexen, who walked five Blue Jays in five innings and watched two leadoff walks score, said he had “pretty solid stuff” overall.

“Five walks is pretty tough, but I did have some good swing and miss,” he said.

Flexen has made it past the fifth inning in two of his 10 starts and has a 5.50 ERA.

Veteran shortstop Paul DeJong stressed the need to keep a “positive attitude” in spite of the losing.

“You question what you’re doing and why you’re doing it and then you’re making choices,” he said. “For us, it’s about choosing to be positive and prepare to win.”

The media left the clubhouse to wait on Grifol, who does his postgame obligations at a podium outside clubhouse doors. Nearby, a TV on the wall was broadcasting the postgame show, and former Sox slugger Frank Thomas was comparing the team offense to “watching paint dry.” The TV was on mute.

Grifol finally showed up and gave a synopsis of the game as though the media were not aware of what happened. He said Flexen was “OK” despite the five walks and mentioned the Sox’s failure to capitalize on scoring opportunities in the second and seventh innings. He did not use the word “flat.”

When he finished his soliloquy, Grifol was asked what he and his staff were doing to find answers for the offense, which was last in the majors in hitting (.214), runs (161) and OPS (.605).

Grifol said the Sox needed to “continue to grind and continue to get creative,” adding there was “no magic remedy” and no “magic wand” to fix things.

A sparse crowd, announced at 11,599, showed up. But it felt much smaller than that. These are known as “die-hards,” and this season they’ve faced challenges watching the product on the field and enjoying the other product that many come for — the excellent ballpark food. Many of the concession stands were closed, including the “Mac Shack” that sells mac-and-cheese dishes for $12.99. A sign on the stand read “Due to supply chain issues, this location is closed. We apologize for the inconvenience.” It was unclear whether the supply chain issues involved the mac or the cheese.

Grifol was asked if it was tougher to have the worst homestand ever in front of the die-hards who do show up. He replied that “15 and 40-whatever is tough,” referring to their major-league-worst 15-42 record, also the worst start in franchise history. Grifol added he was not focusing on “statistics and history of this team and what we’re doing,” but on improving and facing the Milwaukee Brewers in the next series, which begins Friday in Milwaukee.

The media marched back to the elevator, which was buzzing and making noises as if it were inoperable. They decided to get on anyway and made it back to the press box to file their stories.

An hour after game’s end, a few reporters left the ballpark together and saw La Russa walking a few feet ahead, exiting alone toward his car. It was a late night for everyone, and no words were exchanged.

Another day, another Sox loss. A season that went off the rails in early April was ending May in similar fashion.

But at least we know who the (bleep) the Sox are — and what they bring to the table every day.