Column: Clippers show resolve, resilience when pushed to playoff abyss

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Helene Elliott
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) fights to the basket against Dallas Mavericks&#39; Tim Hardaway Jr, right, in the first half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Dallas, Friday, May 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Clippers forward Paul George powers his way to the basket against Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. during Game 3 on Friday night in Dallas. (Tony Gutierrez / Associated Press)

What do you know — the Clippers have a spine.

Pushed to the brink of another playoff embarrassment, with the roars of hostile fans filling their ears and the hot-shooting Dallas Mavericks filling the basket with three-point shots in the early going Friday at American Airlines Center, the Clippers were forced to ask themselves if they were made of better stuff than they’d been showing. They’d fallen 19 points behind in the first quarter. A third straight playoff loss loomed and with it, an inevitable recurrence of the postseason nightmares that have become their long-playing narrative.

When all seemed impossibly dark, the Clippers saw the light. They became feisty. Efficient. Spirited. They delved back into the defense-directed identity they’ve successfully inhabited at times but had misplaced while losing the first two games of their first-round playoff series at home.

They didn’t panic. They didn’t back down when they were challenged physically or emotionally. They made a stand, and they were rewarded on Friday with a surprising 118-108 victory.

“We took more pride individually and as well as collectively as a team,” Rajon Rondo said. “We didn’t leave each other on an island tonight, which we did last [in] Game 2, and that was a big emphasis as far as shrinking the floor.”

The victory that pulled them away from the abyss of postseason doubts and put them in position to tie the series on Sunday in Dallas was built on grit and guts and the big-time scoring of big-time players Kawhi Leonard (36 points on 13-for-17 shooting) and Paul George (29). That duo led the way, but every player who was on the court contributed a growl, a grunt, a defensive play or a timely shot to fuel the team’s growing sense of belief.

Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) and guard Terance Mann (14) are held back by staff during a Game 3 skirmish with Dallas.
Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) and guard Terance Mann (14) are held back by staff during an angry exchange with the Mavericks in Game 3 on Friday night in Dallas. (Tony Gutierrez / Associated Press)

Terance Mann’s energy inspired them. Rondo’s poise, experience and eight assists set a tone. They played small ball and did it with big energy and big hearts, pretty much nullifying the scoring threats posed by every Maverick not named Luka Doncic.

Although Doncic scored a game-high 44 points, Dallas’ next-highest scorers were Maxi Kleber and Jalen Brunson, who each had 14 points. Dorian Finney-Smith and Kristaps Porzingis were a combined six for 20 from the floor and scored 15 points.

“We played defense,” George said. “This is the team that we are and the team we’ve been and the team we need to be, a team that’s going to play defense and play hard. Offensively, we have enough offensive weapons to get tough baskets and create easy opportunities, as well. But defensively, it’s just where we’ve got to be great, and I thought tonight we had a ton of flashes of that.”

Focusing on the defensive end of the game was an obvious answer, though it wasn’t easy to accomplish while the Mavericks were building a 30-11 lead. Doncic went to the bench for his usual rest with 4 minutes and 58 seconds left in the first quarter, giving the Clippers a foothold to start chipping away.

“I think we took a couple bad shots, and we know that we relax a little bit when we go up, so we got to work on that,” said Doncic, who scored 26 of his 44 points in the first half.

Clippers-Mavericks first-round playoff schedule.
Clippers-Mavericks first-round playoff schedule. (Tim Hubbard / Los Angeles Times)

The Clippers had spent many focused hours since their 127-121 loss on Tuesday breaking down film, rereading the scouting reports, and talking among themselves about how they could be better. How they had to be better. On Friday they found the answer.

“It might be a good thing that we got down 0-2,” forward Marcus Morris Sr. said. “So now we can battle and find out where we at and keep fighting.”

They shouldn’t have had to learn their lesson by going to the extreme of nearly facing an 0-3 deficit in a best-of-seven series, a predicament no NBA team has escaped. But the most important takeaway from their comeback on Friday was that they got the defensive stops they so urgently needed and rediscovered the identity they had cultivated and cherished. Now, they have to do it again. And again. And again.

Leonard, typically understated, insisted he didn’t read too much into the Clippers’ emphatic response to adversity on Friday. “Won a basketball game. Came out and kept our composure in that first quarter and we were able to get a win,” he said. “But we haven't done anything. We haven't done anything, so, you know, won one game.”

That’s still one more game than it appeared they’d win when they faced that early 19-point deficit, before they found their spine and stood up straight and tall.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Hawks' Trae Young showing no fear of the moment in first career playoff games

    In Game 3, Trae Young played with the same swagger he used to silence Madison Square Garden in the opener and gave the Hawks a 2-1 series lead.

  • Warriors’ Draymond Green returning to TNT as guest analyst for NBA playoffs

    With the Golden State Warriors' season over, Draymond Green is set to return to TNT as a guest analyst for the NBA postseason run.

  • Assist of the Night: Marcus Smart

    Assist of the Night: Marcus Smart - May 28, 2021

  • George Floyd’s legacy will be ‘meaningful police reform,’ says attorney Ben Crump

    Federal police reform will be George Floyd's legacy, said Floyd family attorney Ben Crump.

  • Lakers shut down Devin Booker in Game 3, but Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is injured

    Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope helped contain Suns guard Devin Booker in Game 3, but left the game because of an injury. His status is unclear.

  • As Covid brings Argentina to its knees, the choice is clear: cancel Copa América now

    My country has been ravaged by Covid, but will still play host to an international tournament in two weeks’ time. Conmebol and Argentina president Alberto Fernández should be ashamed For a second year, Argentinians are locked down at home. Schools are closed. But somehow it has been deemed appropriate for an international football tournament to be played. Photograph: Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images Conmebol found a simple solution for its recent problems with the upcoming Copa América. It just wasn’t a very good one. Weeks of anti-government protests in Colombia, that have left at least 43 dead, forced South American football’s governing body to move the tournament from the co-host country, to Argentina, a nation that has been brought to its knees by Covid-19. At the time of writing, roughly two weeks before the tournament is scheduled to kick off in Buenos Aires, only just more than 5% of Argentina’s population is fully vaccinated. While in the United States the pandemic is, practically speaking, over, there are around 72 daily new positive cases per 100,000 in Argentina. That’s far worse per capita than India, which has 17 per 100,000. No single nation’s tragedy diminishes the horror of another’s, but to stage an international tournament in the face of hundreds of daily coronavirus deaths is a disgrace. Argentina president Alberto Fernández, who has characterized the present as “worst moment in the pandemic”, should be embarrassed. As should Conmebol, which must cancel the tournament; this is no time to celebrate throughout South America. Some reports suggest the tournament could be moved stateside, but there is no clarity yet. It’s not as if Argentina couldn’t use the economic boost – its economy contracted 10% due to the pandemic – but the Covid-19 situation is far more dire. Nearly 12,000 hotels and restaurants have closed in the past year. The health system is collapsing. A 22-year-old woman died on a hospital floor, awaiting treatment, while friends of government officials get the fast track to a vaccine. Last week, River Plate had as many as 25 positive coronavirus cases among the team. Their players are now healthy but their team’s bus driver died. And worst of all, the virus has claimed 75,000 lives. And now, for a second year, Argentinians are locked down at home. Schools are closed. But somehow it has been deemed appropriate for an international football tournament to be played. Street artists paint a graffiti reading ‘No Copa América’ at a wall of the Campin Stadium during a protest against Colombia hosting Copa América last week. Photograph: Daniel Munoz/AFP/Getty Images Of course, in Argentina, football has a history of being weaponized to sedate the masses. It’s straight out the playbook of our authoritarian past. Like Hitler’s staging of the Olympic Games in 1936, Argentina hosted the World Cup under an authoritarian regime – that of Jorge Videla in 1978. It was an event engineered by the government to inspire nationalism in a population beaten down by political repression, the forceful taking of newborn babies from dissident mothers and the “disappearance” of between 5,000 and 30,000 people. Argentina ended up winning the tournament, but it wasn’t easy. Against Peru, they had to win by four goals to advance to the final stages; they won 6-0. Dodgy dealings could never be proven, but Peru had only conceded six goals in their last five games and Argentina had scored six in their last five. My father, then 13, was there that day in the Estadio Gigante de Arroyito in Rosario to see Peru vanquished. He said he could feel the concrete swaying under his feet, the fans lost in euphoria, jumping up and down in rhythm. Or so he remembers. It was real to him then and it still is. As an adult, he realized the truth. We all know it now. But, the government’s plan worked anyways. The memory still warms the heart. It’s something I’ve always wanted to feel, after so much disappointment following the national team. I got close when, in the 2014 World Cup final, Gonzalo Higuaín, darted in through two central defenders and put one past Manuel Neuer. I lost it. But he was off-side. And very clearly so. My voice was already gone by the time I realized. Today, as my country reels under Covid-19, I could care less. To use the words of Argentine journalist Jorge Lanata, I don’t care if 11 millionaires chasing a ball can pop it into a net. I don’t care about the narrative. I don’t care about Lionel Messi. He can’t heal our wounds. We keep losing family and friends; he’ll keep making money. I want to know that my country is safe. I want my sister to have the normal teenage life she deserves. I want my parents, my friends and all of us to be vaccinated. Lionel Messi, Conmebol, Fernández: is this the legacy you want? No dejen que la pelota se manche.

  • Clippers look to avoid another playoff meltdown vs Mavericks

    The Dallas Mavericks are poised to add another chapter to the Los Angeles Clippers' playoff misery. With everyone in the NBA focused on fan misconduct, the Clippers find themselves in a familiar position after losing the first two games at Staples Center. Now, as the best-of-seven series shifts to the Lone Star State, the Mavericks can deliver a potentially decisive blow in Game 3 on Friday night.

  • 8 television shows that haven't aged well

    The "Friends" reunion is now streaming, but the original show has not aged well. Here are seven other TV series that fail the test of time.

  • Hall of a trade: Deadline acquisitions are difference-makers

    Just when the New York Islanders got finished with Jeff Carter lighting it up against them with Pittsburgh, they face another significant trade deadline pickup in Taylor Hall and the Boston Bruins. The Islanders might not even be in the second round if not for a trade to get Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac from New Jersey. The Bruins also needed Mike Reilly arguably as much as Hall in the first round after their blue line was hit with injuries.

  • Soccer-Nine years on, Azpilicueta gets chance to regain European crown

    Chelsea were European champions when defender Cesar Azpilicueta joined them as a 22-year-old and nine years later he is hoping to captain the club back to that status with victory over Manchester City in Saturday's Champions League final. The Spaniard was a relatively low-key signing when he joined for just under seven million pounds ($9.93 million) from Olympique de Marseille in August 2012, weeks after Roberto Di Matteo's Chelsea beat Bayern Munich on penalties in the final.

  • Former Celtics star Kyrie Irving hopes not to hear 'subtle racism' from Boston crowd

    When his Brooklyn Nets travel to Boston for Game 3 of their first-round series on Friday night, Kyrie Irving will make his first appearance in front of the TD Garden faithful since his controversial exit from the Celtics.

  • The Brooklyn Nets have no excuse not to win the 2021 NBA championship

    Anything short of the 2021 NBA championship should be an embarrassment for the Brooklyn Nets.

  • NHL betting: Will the Leafs push Montreal to the brink of elimination?

    Let's see where the betting value lies in Game 4 of the Maple Leafs-Canadiens series and Game 5 of Predators-Hurricanes.

  • Jon Jones hires veteran boxing promoter as Dana White says Francis Ngannou-Derrick Lewis fight set

    UFC president Dana White gave a hearty thumbs up Wednesday to Jon Jones’ announcement that he’d hired former Golden Boy Promotions CEO Richard Schaefer as his new adviser.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Ja Morant drops 47, but Donovan Mitchell-led Jazz even series

    Ja Morant made history in only his second postseason game, scoring a Grizzlies record 47 points, but it wasn't enough as Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz evened the series.

  • Devin Haney on Jorge Linares bout: 'This is my biggest test on paper'

    WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney talks 1-on-1 with Kevin Iole about his May 29 matchup vs. veteran Jorge Linares.

  • Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson wins NBA Sixth Man honor

    Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson won the Kia NBA Sixth Man Award, learning of the accomplishment while sitting with teammate Joe Ingles during a TNT interview. The two carved out a spot in league history, too, marking the first one-two finish by teammates in Sixth Man voting. Clarkson is the first player in Jazz franchise history to win the award.

  • Soccer-Zidane resigns as Real Madrid coach

    MADRID (Reuters) -Zinedine Zidane has stepped down as Real Madrid coach with immediate effect five days after his team were pipped to the La Liga title by city rivals Atletico Madrid, the Spanish club said on Thursday. The Frenchman led Real to two league titles and three Champions League triumphs in two spells as coach since 2016. "Real Madrid announces that Zinedine Zidane has decided to bring an end to his current spell as coach of our club," Real said in a statement.

  • Report: Former Bellator, UFC analyst Jimmy Smith lands WWE play-by-play gig

    Jimmy Smith is making the jump from analyst to play-by-play voice – but it won't be in MMA.

  • Jayson Tatum responds to Kyrie Irving's comments about Celtics fans

    Celtics star Jayson Tatum joined ESPN's Rachel Nichols on "The Jump" and responded to Kyrie Irving's comments about racism in Boston.