Column: Bigfork's Benn bids farewell to coaching

Jun. 21—Jim Benn has called his last play for the Bigfork Football Vikings, and his departure from the Montana coaching ranks was just the way he wanted it: quiet.

"I really tried not to make a big deal out of it," Benn said. "Because it's a $4,000-a-year job. I think sometimes we put more importance on those things that is reasonable, or rational."

Benn coached the Vikings for four seasons, following two with the Malta Mustangs and eight with Ronan. He had stops in Manhattan, Corvallis, Huntley Project and Missoula Loyola, and got in his 25 years of teaching. He announced his retirement on June 6 and considers himself fortunate.

"No sour grapes," he said. "I got to be around kids playing the game for fun."

Then, he allowed: "I am being a little sentimental about it."

These days Benn is working four 10s at Sportsman and Ski Haus in Kalispell, a 25-minute commute from Bigfork.

"It's a fun store," he said. "There's something in there for just about everybody. I looked forward to getting up this morning and going to work."

It's fitting that Benn, who played at Frenchtown for a coaching legend in Tim Racicot, is giving way to new coach Hunter Johnson, who played for another in Dillon: Terry Thomas. Benn could wind up in the radio booth this fall or helping out in some other manner.

"I've not a never-say-never kind of guy," Benn said. "But I'm just kind of excited to work for a living and do family life and watch Cormac play."

Cormac Benn is entering his redshirt junior season at Carroll College, looking to add to his two career rushing touchdowns for the Saints. His dad worked him like the plow horse he is that first season in Bigfork; the younger Benn piled up 1,934 yards in 2020.

That team finished 6-4; the following year the Vikings went 9-3, losing to Florence in the State B championship. In 2022, their last in Class B, the Vikings started 10-0 and lost in the semifinals.

Last fall, the Vikings "fought their foes in the field," going 4-5, including a first-round loss in the State A playoffs. Benn discarded thoughts of stepping down before that season.

"I really loved this senior class of boys," he said. "I had a lot of them for three sports their freshman year. Great group, super-positive — it was my desire to finish with them.

"I felt like we left some things on the table, but I felt we proved we could be competitive. And there's a really good group coming up. That junior class, in particular."

The numbers, if you care about these things, are this: Benn's Vikings went 29-13, including a 5-4 record in the postseason. His overall coaching football record stands at 74-58.

He also guided Huntley Project's track teams to sweeps of the State B Benn titles in 2007-08, a one-of-a-kind achievement.

That's not the full measure of the man who taught Spanish, social studies, computers and English as a Second Language. He's come a long way from Montana State: One day he was delivering pizzas and the next he was coaching sub-varsity basketball in Manhattan.

His teacher's pension is "great," but it was a journey to get there. A very fulfilling one.

"I seriously worked four days a week at Domino's, and I made less than that my first year in Corvallis," he said. "But I wouldn't trade any of it."

