Column: These aren't your 1988 Dodgers, not even close

These aren't your 1988 Dodgers, not even close.

Justin Turner was a 3-year-old then, wondering what all the fuss was about when watching Kirk Gibson's home run on TV at his grandmother's home in Southern California. Clayton Kershaw wasn't even walking yet, much less tinkering with the curve ball Vin Scully called Public Enemy No. 1 the first time he saw it.

This is not 1988 baseball either, which is the biggest reason the Los Angeles Dodgers are in the World Series for the first time in 29 years.

There's a lot to celebrate for a franchise that hasn't had much to celebrate over the last three decades. The Dodgers used a heavy emphasis on analytics and a cutting edge approach to how players play and how pitchers pitch to finally get over the hump.

About the only bittersweet moment is that Scully - who retired last season - will not be in the booth above home plate at Dodger Stadium calling the game Tuesday night. At least he's not scheduled to be, though wouldn't it be great to ask the 89-year-old to sit in for, say, an inning for old time's sake?

In case you've forgotten or were too young, this was how Scully described Gibson's iconic home run to win Game 1 in 1988.

''She is gone!'' Scully said before pausing for a minute or so to let the roaring crowd tell the story. ''In a year that has been so improbable, the impossible has happened.''

Before the Dodgers came to bat in the fateful ninth that night, Dodgers pitcher Orel Hershiser watched Gibson get mad in the clubhouse as he heard Scully and fellow broadcaster Joe Garagiola talk about how Gibson was not in the dugout and that his legs were so bad there seemed no chance he would make an appearance in the game.

''That was the whole impetus to get him to ice his legs,'' Hershiser recalled Friday. ''He was really mad.''