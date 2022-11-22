What is the Columbus weather forecast for Ohio State vs. Michigan? And will it snow again?

In 2021, Ohio State vs. Michigan played in snow.

As the Buckeyes lost their first game to the Wolverines in Ann Arbor 42-27 in 2021, snow accumulated at Michigan Stadium, leading to a game where Michigan recorded 297 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns on 41 carries.

Against Michigan's defense, Ohio State scored 27 points, while recording 458 yards of offense.

As Ohio State looks to return to its winning ways against the Wolverines Saturday, what will the weather be like?

2022 OSU vs. Michigan calls for a "chance of rain and snow"

The National Weather Service calls for a "chance of rain and snow" Saturday, but say conditions will be partly sunny with a high near 53 degrees.

According to Weather.com, increasing clouds will bring showers in the afternoon, with a 47% chance of rain Saturday and winds up to 8 mph.

Ohio State struggled in extreme weather conditions vs. Northwestern

With winds up to 49 mph and rain pouring onto Ryan Field, Ohio State struggled against Northwestern, beating the one-win Wildcats 21-7.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for a career-low 76 yards, completing 10 of his 26 pass attempts, while gaining only 283 yards of offense: its fewest since the Buckeyes' Cotton Bowl win against USC in 2017.

"I'm glad that game is over," Ohio State coach Ryan Day said after the game . "That was like going to the dentist. ...

"I’ve never been around conditions like this. It must have been 30-mile-per-hour winds. And if you have ever tried playing golf in 30-mile-per-hour winds, it’s hard to get off the tee, forget throw a football."

