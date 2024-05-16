Columbus topped Riverton via run-rule 10-0, and advanced to the Class 3A Regional Championship

RIVERTON, Ks. — A spot in the Class 3A State Softball Tournament was on the line for teams in the four states. Two teams took to the diamond Wednesday afternoon for the Regional Semifinals winner to play in the Championship game. The semifinal fame featured the two-seeded Columbus Lady Titans facing off against the six-seeded Riverton Lady Rams.

The Lady Titans topped Riverton via run rule 10-0. They advanced to the Regional Championship to face Frontenac.

Columbus struck first on the scoring board in the first inning by scoring two runs and never looked back.

Riverton pitcher EJ Wells worked five innings surrendering 11 hits on nine hits, striking out three batters.

In the circle for the Lady Titans, Hailey Ediger pitched six innings and allowed two hits with 11 strikeouts.

Columbus had 12 hits on 10 runs. Katie Simpson went 3-for-4 brought home five runs and scored three runs. KT Lopp was 2-for-4 had one RBI. Graci Major went 2-for-3 with one RBI.

The Lady Rams season unfortunately came to an end with an 8-17 record.

While the Lady Titans advanced to Regional Championship to battle against Frontenac.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.