Columbus Titans Football hosts their traditional youth camp

COLUMBUS, Ks. — A long-time traditional youth camp makes its return. The Columbus Titans football team hosted their youth camp for kids nearby in the area.

For more than 20 years, the Columbus football team has hosted this event for young athletes third through sixth graders would attend.

The campers were put through drills that involved blocking, catching, agility and more. The event ended with some friendly competition.

Called ‘A gift that keeps on giving’ by some.’ Current high school football players on the team were once attendees in their younger years.

Head coach Blake Burns and a few seniors explained how they wanted to make this camp memorable for these kids.

Columbus senior, Syler Schuburger said, “It’s always something we always looked forward to was getting to go out and practice and learn something from the older kids, because that’s who we always looked up to, playing the sport and just we want to make it a great time for them and make them enjoy the sport and kind of want to make them look up to us.”

Columbus senior, Carter Henry says, “I mean, you all, you have this core memories and so you try and look back and things that were good for you to try and remake for those kids. So, I mean, whether it’s just simple conversations or going out of your way to compliment them or just I mean, the small things are big things, to them.”

Coach Blake Burns voiced, “You know, any time we can do anything as an as a teacher, as a coach, any time you can, you make a moment for a kid, you know, whether you feel like it’s something small, it could be something tremendous for a young kid and it can be something that carries them, you know, not just for six months, it could be for six years, ten years down the road, they can remember somebody doing something good for them.”

The camp is from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Columbus Central Junior High School soccer field. Today was the last day of the camp.

