Columbus Street Hockey gets $30K donation from NHL

COLUMBUS (WRBL) – Columbus Street Hockey started last year as a way to help bring the sport of hockey to kids while removing the barriers of cost and access. On Tuesday, the league received a boost to their efforts, courtesy of the National Hockey League.

David Hartle is a Staff Sergeant on Fort Moore, as well as Vice President of Columbus Street Hockey. Through his service for our country and on the blacktop, he was nominated for the NHL’s “Stick Taps for Service” award. The award recognizes fans and service members around the country who help grow the game and give back to others. Hartle was named this year’s award winner during ESPN’s NHL pregame show. The NHL will donate $30,000 to Columbus Street Hockey and send Hartle to a Stanley Cup Final game later this summer. You can watch in the video player above what this award means for the league moving forward.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.