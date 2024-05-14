Columbus Softball Shuts Out Girard in 10-0 Win

RIVERTON, KS – Columbus softball shut out Girard in a 10-0 win in regional play on Monday evening.

Lady Titans pitcher Hailey Ediger would have a strong day on the mound, allowing no runs and very few on base. Columbus would jump out to a lead early in the first inning, and further extend its lead scoring six runs in the second. Presley Tedlock would drive in another RBI in the fifth, and Byline Johnson would call game in scoring two RBIs to extend the lead 10-0.

The Lady Titans would end up winning the game in five innings via run rule victory 10-0.

Up next, Columbus will take on Riverton in the semifinals on Wednesday, May 15th.

