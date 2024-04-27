Columbus River Dragons four wins from Commissioner’s Cup

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)—The Columbus River Dragons are now just four wins away from hoisting the Commissioner’s Cup for the first time. But to get to the finals, they have to beat the team that eliminated them last season, Carolina.

To Winston-Salem we go, Game 1 of the Continental Division Final

No score in the first period, there’s a traffic jam at the Carolina net, the loose puck bouncing all over the place, but Austin Daae crams it into the back of the net, and the Dragons strike first 1-nothing.

Two minutes later, Justin MacDonald sets up Hugh Anderson, and he blows that one past the goalie, that laser makes it 2-zip Dragons.

2nd period now, MacDonald sets Kyle Moore up this time, he swings it home and that one would be more than Columbus needed Friday night.

Dragons win this one 3-nothing and will come to the Civic Center with a shot to clinch a spot in the finals Saturday night.

