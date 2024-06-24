Columbus resident Micaela Hazlewood aims for Olympic spot in discus throw

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It is the fourth day of the US Olympic track and field trials and among Monday’s events is the women’s discus throw.

One of the competitors is Columbus resident Micaela Hazlewood, who has been there before but is hoping for a different outcome. Hazlewood came 96 centimeters short of going to the Tokyo Olympics. Despite a second-place finish in the 2021 trials, she did not hit the Olympic standard distance.

Three years later, she has another chance. “I’m very adamant about you don’t go to Olympic Trials just to say that I made to Olympic Trials,” said Hazlewood. “You go to Olympic Trials to go make an Olympic team. And that’s my goal.”

Pickerington native Annette Echikunwoke heading to Olympics in hammer throw

It’s been a tough three years for Hazlewood who tore her pectoral muscle, causing her to lose one year worth of training. She said it was also hard to get over the mental hurdles of trusting the process. But she is slowly getting back to the form she needs to be in and is a trainer and coach at Ohio State.

“12-year-old me said I was going to be an Olympian. So I have to give 100% for 12-year-old me,” said Hazlewood. “I think in thinking back to the girl that loved the sport so much that she was willing to do anything to get to the level to try and be an Olympian. And knowing that if I stopped, that I would be failing her in that attempt.”

Hazlewood will throw in the first round of the discus Monday night as she aims for a spot in Thursday’s final. Coverage of the US Olympic track and field trials continues at 8 p.m. on NBC4.

