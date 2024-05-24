Columbus man caught on video attacking softball umpire arrested 13 months later

For a previous report on this story, view the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A softball player who was caught on camera punching an umpire at Berliner Park has been arrested nearly 13 months after being charged with assault.

On Wednesday, Columbus police arrested 39-yaer-old Gregory Roudabush, who was captured on video assaulting an umpire April 19, during an adult league game. Just over four weeks later, an investigation by the Columbus Recreation and Parks Department and Columbus police led to charges of first-degree misdemeanor assault and fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

The umpire, Wiley Butler, and his attorney John Graceffo spoke to NBC4 and said they intended to take legal action.

Butler told NBC4 that he asked Roudabush to move over a bit and explained why. The player then became verbally abusive. After putting up with some of that behavior, Butler said he threw Roudabush out, which is when he got punched.

Roudabush, who received a lifetime ban from future leagues, was arrested Wednesday and on Friday, Roudabush pleaded not guilty in Franklin County Municipal Court. A judge issued him $25,000 bond and granted a temporary protection order for the victim.

It is not the first time Roudabush has faced criminal charges.

In 2004 he pleaded guilty to criminal mischief and served 60 days in jail. Charges of domestic violence and assault were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

In 2014 he was charged with felonious assault, abduction and two counts of domestic violence. Those charges were dismissed in common pleas court when the victim refused to cooperate, six months into court proceedings.

Most recently, in 2017, Roudabush pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property and was sentenced to six months in prison.

