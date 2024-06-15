Columbus Lions win AIF Championship over Corpus Christi

COLUMBUS (WRBL) – The Columbus Lions have been dominant throughout 2024, much like the team was in 2023. Another undefeated regular season led to the Lions once again in a championship matchup, this time for the AIF Championship. Their opponent? The Corpus Christi Tritons.

The Lions would get out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter, and would continue that level of dominance throughout the game. The team would go onto win 46-20 for their second straight title.

You can see highlights from the game, as well as hear from the team by clicking the video player above.

