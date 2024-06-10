Columbus Lions receive 2023 AIFA Championship rings

COLUMBUS (WRBL) – The Columbus Lions may be playing for a championship on Friday, but first, they had to get their prize from winning the title last year. Saturday night, the Lions received their championship rings from winning the AIFA Championship last summer. They will host Corpus Christi for the AIF Championship on Friday night at 7 at the Columbus Civic Center. You can catch the celebration and hear from Co-Owner/President Kacee Smith in the video player above.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.