Columbus hosts 40th anniversary of Fire and Police games

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The city of Columbus is hosting a friendly competition between first responders and law enforcement across Georgia for the 40th anniversary of the Georgia Police and Fire games.

On Monday, teams competed on the Chattahoochee River for the best time on a Whitewater course. The police and fire Department also competed in a game of basketball. WRBL spoke with Corporal Andrew Phillips with the Columbus Police Department about the games.

“Last year we had about 800 participants. This year we’re well over 1,000, I think about 1, 065 participants, ” Phillips said. “But it really allows us to come together in a friendly environment when every day we see each other in the worst times.”

Some notable competitions are the toughest cop and toughest firefighter. The fire and police department encourages the community to attend the games during the week.

Merri Sherman, the Executive Director of the Columbus Sports Council shared, “The weeklong festivities bring about $300,000 to our local economy through visitor spending.”

