Columbus held by Tigres in CONCACAF Champions Cup

Columbus Crew came from behind to snatch a 1-1 draw with Mexican giants Tigres in their CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-final first leg on Tuesday.

A Diego Rossi strike two minutes before half-time salvaged a result for the MLS champions, who fell behind to an 18th-minute glancing header from Tigres' French veteran Andre-Pierre Gignac.

Crew's 43rd-minute equaliser came after good work from midfielder Aidan Morris, who pounced on an errant pass from Samir Caetano on the edge of the penalty area before laying off to Uruguayan forward Rossi, who blasted a low shot past goalkeeper Felipe Rodriguez.

Morris was sent off after 77 minutes for collecting his second yellow card after a clumsy challenge on Fernando Gorriaran.

While Tigres' away goal will leave them favourites to progress after the second leg, New England Revolution's hopes were all but extinguished after suffering a 4-0 thrashing at home against Mexico's Club America.

Henry Martin opened the scoring for the seven-time CONCACAF champions after 16 minutes before Alejandro Zendejas doubled the Mexican side's lead in the 24th minute.

Cristian Calderon put America 3-0 up from close range in the 63rd minute before Brian Rodriguez completed the rout in time added on.

On Wednesday, Inter Miami will attempt to restore pride for Major League Soccer when they host Mexico's Monterrey in Florida in their quarter-final first leg.

Liga-MX team Pachuca travel to Costa Rican club Herediano.

Mexican clubs have dominated CONCACAF's top regional club competition since Guadalajara won the first edition in 1962, winning the trophy 38 times.

Costa Rican clubs have won the title six times, while teams from the United States and El Salvador have each won the tournament three times.

