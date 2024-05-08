Columbus Fury out of playoff contention after loss to San Diego Mojo

SAN DIEGO (WCMH) — The Columbus Fury will not play postseason volleyball in its inaugural season after losing to the San Diego Mojo Tuesday evening in California.

San Diego (11-11) got off a fast start in the match as they took the first two sets 25-22 and 25-21. Columbus was able to rally in the third set with a 25-19 set win to force a fourth set but the Mojo closed out the match with a 25-21 win in the fourth set.

The Mojo clinched the last of four available postseason spots with the victory over the Fury. They will join the Atlanta Vibe, Omaha Supernovas, and Grand Rapids Rise in the 2024 Pro Volleyball Federation Championship. The semifinals will take place on Sunday before the championship match on May 15.

Columbus (8-14) has two more matches before its opening season concludes as they next face the Supernovas in Omaha on Thursday night. The Fury will finish the season back at Nationwide Arena when they welcome the Mojo on Saturday at 7 p.m.

