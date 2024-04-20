Columbus Fury breaks losing streak, beats Atlanta Vibe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With a great effort against the Atlanta Vibe, the Fury has won a match for the first time in almost a month. Columbus beat the Vibe in four sets 23-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-21 to snap a six game losing streak.

Columbus defended the home court at Nationwide Arena thanks in part to 30 kills by Kendall Kipp, who signed with the team only eight days ago. She was the third-round draft pick and most recently played in Italy. Kaitlyn Hord and Jenaisya Moore added a dozen kills. Rainelle Jones led the Fury with touches on six attempted blocks.

Columbus will be home again next Friday night against Orlando.

