Columbus Defends Their Home Field After a Sweep over St. Mary’s-Colgan

COLUMBUS, KS — The Columbus Lady Titans and the St. Mary’s-Colgan Lady Panthers squared off on the softball diamond for a big doubleheader.

Columbus earned the sweep after winning game one (5-2) and winning game two via run rule (14-3).

In their first game, Columbus got a big performance from Hailey Ediger on the mound after she struck out 13 batters in 7 innings and only allowed three hits and two runs.

Brylie Johnson, Graci Major and Katy Mooney each finished with one RBI in the 5-2 win.

Tedlock went 1-for-3 with 2 RBI’s. Katie Simpson went 3-for-3 at the plate.

Colgan’s Trinity Taylor had 2 RBI’s for the Lady Panthers.

Columbus came out firing in game two after scoring 10 runs in the first innings due in big part to Katie Simpson.

She had a massive game, going 4-for-4 with 6 RBI’s and two home-runs.

Johnson & KT Lopp each racked up two RBI’s apiece. Tedlock, Major, Taryn Billings and Monney all finished with one RBI.

Gracie Major earned the win after she struck out 6 batters in 5 innings and allowed 9 hits and three runs.

For Colgan, Kylee Kretchmar, Lauren O’Brien and Lauren Flood all added a RBI for the Lady Panthers.

Columbus will remain at home tomorrow for a big matchup against out-of-state opponent, the Diamond Lady Wildcats (28-0).

St. Mary’s Colgan Softball will return to action on Friday when they host Bishop Ward.

