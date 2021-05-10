Columbus Crew rebrands to Columbus SC, upsetting fan base

·2 min read
MLS: D.C. United at Columbus Crew SC

The Major League Soccer franchise formerly known as Columbus Crew revealed a new name and crest Monday, marking a major rebranding for one of the league's first franchises.

The club will go by Columbus Soccer Club, or Columbus SC, dropping the word "Crew" from their formal name. A series of social media posts made clear that Columbus will continue to incorporate "Crew" as an informal nickname as a way to honor its history.

That was not enough to appease Columbus fans, many of whom expressed displeasure with the changes. A change.org petition launched Monday to "Keep the Crew" attracted more than 3,000 signatures by Monday afternoon.

"Taking away The Crew? We ARE the Crew," the petition's description said. "It's what makes us stand out. It's unique and doesn't blend into the boring SC and FC and Uniteds."

Columbus will continue to wear black and gold kits, keeping the colors it has donned since the league's inception in 1996, but the primary crest was changed from a circular shield featuring the number 96 to a tall block C.

"The current direction of our Club and our city provides a natural time to examine our identity going forward," Columbus president and GM Tim Bezbatchenko said in a statement. "Our identity and brand evolution includes a shift in our mindset to be consistent contenders on the pitch, but also includes evolving our look both in the community and across competitions.

"With the upcoming completion of our new, modern, dynamic stadium, our world-class OhioHealth Performance Center, and coming off an MLS Cup championship, our marks are aligned with where we are headed as a city and as an organization.

"We are proud to represent Columbus on the global stage of soccer and aspire to help elevate the city and honor it for what it has done for the Club. We are Columbus Soccer Club, we are The Crew, and we will always be the Black & Gold."

Columbus has a distinct history as one of 10 charter clubs, and the first MLS team to build a soccer-specific stadium. The club has won one U.S. Open Cup and two MLS Cups, including in 2020 with a 3-0 win over the Seattle Sounders.

-Field Level Media

Recommended Stories

  • Fulham feeling ‘hurt, sadness’ after ‘inevitable’ relegation confirmed

    "It has been looming but it doesn't hide the disappointment, hurt and sadness I feel tonight. It's inevitable now. I am gutted."

  • When is the Champions League final and where will it be played?

    Manchester City and Chelsea meet in the 2021 Champions League final

  • Latest El Tráfico felt familiar, which is encouraging for the Galaxy and unsettling for LAFC

    The stars scored the goals and the cutting edge remained with the Galaxy, who still haven't lost to LAFC at home.

  • Fulham relegated from Premier League after Burnley loss

    Fulham were relegated from the Premier League with a 2-0 loss at home to Burnley on Monday that assured the Clarets of their top-flight status.

  • Soccer-Man Utd delay Man City's party, West Brom relegated

    Manchester United extended rivals Manchester City's wait for the Premier League title for at least another two days as they came from a goal down to beat Aston Villa 3-1 on Sunday. At the bottom, West Bromwich Albion's hopes of avoiding relegation were ended as they went down 3-1 at Arsenal while West Ham United's top-four hopes were dealt a blow. City could have rubber-stamped their third title in five seasons since Pep Guardiola took over in 2016 by beating Chelsea 24 hours earlier but a 2-1 defeat kept United theoretically in the race.

  • Flashback: Chrissie Hynde Covers ‘Angel of the Morning’ on ‘Friends’

    The Pretenders frontwoman — and co-writer of "Smelly Cat" — appeared on Season Two

  • Report: LeBron James targeting Tuesday return to Lakers lineup after sore ankle

    James is attempting to return for the Lakers' final four games of the regular season.

  • Fulham relegated from Premier League

    After one season back in the Premier League, Fulham are headed back to the Championship.

  • Fulham relegated from PL after loss to Burnley

    Tim Howard and Danny Higginbotham discuss what comes next for Fulham as a club and its players after the Cottagers were officially relegated from the Premier League after a loss to Burnley.

  • Here’s What to Expect From Princess Diana’s Statue Unveiling

    Wills and Harry are putting aside their differences to honor their late mother.

  • Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil tunnel 'fight' over rat vs raccoon - what really happened? | SportsNite

    The SNY crew goes long on the events between Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil in the tunnel between the Mets dugout and the clubhouse at Citi Field on Friday. Did they actually fight, and was their story about a rat-raccoon debate a good way to diffuse and explain the situation? Watch more SportsNite: https://sny.tv/shows/sportsnite About SportsNite: SportsNite takes viewers inside all things New York sports by discussing the latest sports news of the night. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Brazil to spend an extra $1 billion on producing, acquiring COVID-19 vaccines

    Brazil's government will direct an extra 5.5 billion reais ($1.05 billion) of federal spending towards the production, supply and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, President Jair Bolsonaro's office said in a statement on Monday. The statement was issued shortly after Bolsonaro issued a presidential decree.

  • WTO chief says hopes COVID patent issue will be settled by December

    The head of the World Trade Organisation said on Monday she hoped that by December the body's members will have reached a "pragmatic" solution over whether to waive COVID-19 vaccine patents. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said she saw "movement on both sides" - referring to proponents of a waiver and those who have objections - and was hopeful of a framework agreement on the waiver issue, technological transfers and better access to vaccines for developing countries. December was "an outer limit," for such a deal, the WTO director-general said at a briefing with journalists during a visit to Italy, which this year chairs the Group of 20 rich nations.

  • MLB Power Rankings: Sox surge, Dodgers struggles continue

    The Red Sox still are sitting pretty more than one month into the 2021 MLB season. Here's how they stack up in our latest power rankings.

  • Parsons, Cowboys incumbents shaping up as one of NFL’s top 2021 position battles

    NFL.com's Bucky Brooks sees one of the incoming Dallas linebackers becoming the new centerpiece of the defense... possibly this year.

  • UEFA has issues with CL switch to London, Portugal a backup

    Playing the all-English Champions League final on home soil at Wembley is proving problematic. Instead, the players and fans of Chelsea and Manchester City could be headed to Portugal. UEFA's hopes of playing its club showpiece in Istanbul have been scuppered for a second consecutive season, this time by Turkey being added to England’s “red list” of countries with severe coronavirus outbreaks.

  • Exclusive: Iraq formally asks to buy $350 million Exxon oilfield share

    Iraq has formally asked to buy U.S. energy giant ExxonMobil's share in one of Iraq's biggest oilfields, West Qurna 1, the head of the state-run oil operating company said on Monday. Iraq said last month that Exxon was seeking to sell its 32.7% stake in West Qurna 1, and that the oil ministry had started discussions over a possible purchase. "A decision has been made and we sent a formal letter to ExxonMobil asking to buy its share," Basra Oil Company director Khalid Hamza told Reuters in an interview, adding the oil and finance ministries will follow up with procedures to secure the finance.

  • Why Warriors, Lakers deserve each other in NBA play-in tournament

    Neither the Warriors nor the Lakers should be in the play-in. And they can only blame themselves if that's where they end up.

  • Italian FA threaten Juventus with Serie A expulsion

    Juventus could be kicked out of Serie A unless they completely pull out of the European Super League.

  • Pete Cowen interview: 'Rory McIlroy can be very dangerous when he feels comfortable'

    Fresh from overseeing Rory McIlroy’s first win in 18 months, Pete Cowen is now set on helping his new charge arrest a rather more significant barren run in the majors. “If we can sort out his driving when I see him in a few days’ time, then he should have a great chance in next week’s [US] PGA,” Cowen said. As a renowned no-nonsense Yorkshireman, Cowen does not deal much in “ifs”. But then, he does not normally deal in “putts” either. “It’s funny, because the stats guys are saying that was one of Rory’s best-ever performances on the greens and I gave him a putting lesson before he went off to Quail Hollow,” Cowen said. “And that’s the one aspect of the game I never teach. Maybe I should branch out.” Cowen laughed down the line from Orlando, where he is staying with Ricky Elliott, the caddie of Brooks Koepka, another of Cowen’s four-time major-winning clients. The 70-year-old recognises he is busy enough and that is why he was not at the Wells Fargo Championship when McIlroy prevailed by a shot over Mexican Abraham Ancer in dramatic scenes on Sunday night. “I didn’t even see it as I was on the range with [Henrik] Stenson and had been with [Ian] Poulter earlier on in the day. “I figured that not only with Rory, but also Gary Woodland [the former US Open winner who finished fifth] in the mix that we’d have a winner. I guess Rory isn’t use to having a coach with a few runners in the race, but that might be a good thing, as it’ll keep things a bit less intense. I had three days with him at his place the week before last and we got through a lot of stuff. But you can see from his driving stats that there’s plenty to do and that potential for improvement should fill him full of self-belief.”