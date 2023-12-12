Columbus Crew players, coach dance during celebration of their (third) MLS Cup victory
Columbus Crew players, coach danced on the plaza in front of Lower.com Field during a celebration of their MLS Cup victory over the LA Galaxy.
Columbus Crew players, coach danced on the plaza in front of Lower.com Field during a celebration of their MLS Cup victory over the LA Galaxy.
Are you ready to watch the 2023 MLS Cup Final?
Copa América is coming. The 2025 Club World Cup is coming. The 2026 men’s World Cup is coming. Messi will be here through at least 2025, and “for the next few years, North America will be the epicenter of the beautiful game,” MLS president Don Garber said.
The Crew were down 2-0 with 20 minutes remaining in Saturday's MLS Eastern Conference final. Two substitutes spurred a stunning comeback and a wild 3-2 win.
Wilfried Nancy revolutionized the Columbus Crew in his very first season as their coach. Now they're one win away from lifting the MLS Cup trophy.
The final year of the four-team College Football Playoff delivered the most controversial decision yet: 13-0 Florida State won't get a shot at a national title.
It will be LAFC against the Columbus Crew on Dec. 9.
Miami has gotten fat and happy beating up on bad teams. But after a monumental Monday night collapse, what's next for the Dolphins?
Leonard has been Duke's starter for the past two seasons.
The Buffaloes' hot start sent bettors into a Heisman frenzy.
Inter Miami will make the trip amid the backdrop of sportswashing in Saudi Arabia.
The fantasy postseason is upon us. Congratulations to all that have made it this far. Despite your successes I'm sure there is something or someone you are panicking about in your lineup in Week 15. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens are back for another edition of the 'Fantasy Playoff Panic Meter.'
Miami's offense ground to a halt and didn't score in the first half with Hill sidelined.
The banner will hang alongside their 17 NBA championship banners, but won't look the same.
Turkey's Super Lig suspended all matches after the incident Monday.
The Titans rallied from a 14-point hole late in the fourth quarter, while Tommy DeVito mounted a game-winning drive for the Giants.
Maye and USC's Caleb Williams are considered the top two quarterbacks in the class of 2024.
Five players were named to the first-ever All-Tournament Team after the inaugural In-Season Tournament wrapped up on Saturday.
Legendary NBA reporter and columnist David Aldridge joins Vincent Goodwill to talk about the Lakers winning the In-Season Tournament, LeBron potentially winning a 5th MVP, Ja Morant’s return from suspension and more.
Both Norfolk State coach Robert Jones and Illinois State coach Ryan Pedon received technicals and had to be separated during the incident on Saturday.
The bottom of the rankings are the most interesting and will likely shake up again with so many teams earning votes in last week’s poll.