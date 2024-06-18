Columbus Crew acquire St. Louis midfielder Aziel Jackson in trade

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew have added another midfielder to the roster from a Western Conference team.

The club announced on Tuesday they have acquired St. Louis CITY SC midfielder Aziel Jackson in a trade. St. Louis will be receiving $650,000 in general allocation money in the deal plus additional GAM if Jackson meets certain performance metrics. The 22-year-old will join the roster when the transfer window re-opens on July 18.

“Aziel is a young and dynamic talent who will fit within our system and offer our coaching staff some added tactical flexibility in midfield,” said Columbus Crew General Manager Issa Tall. “We look forward to Aziel’s continued progression within our Club and culture, which emphasizes individual player development within a team-focused structure.”

Jackson has been with St. Louis for the club’s first two seasons in MLS, playing in 41 games and scoring once. He enjoyed a successful spell in MLS Next Pro in 2022 with Minnesota United FC 2 where he was named to the league’s best eleven. He has one cap for the United States national team when he subbed on during a friendly against Slovenia in January.

The Black & Gold are in the midst of a four-game winning streak in MLS play with all four victories coming on the road. They will look to continue that on Wednesday when they face first-place Inter Miami in Fort Lauderdale. Miami will be without Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, who are getting ready to play in Copa America.

Columbus will return for its first home match in over a month when they welcome Sporting Kansas City on Saturday.

