Columbus Clippers complete series sweep over Rochester

Sunday's game: Clippers 3, Red Wings 2

Recap: Ernie Clement hit bookend RBIs and the Clippers completed a six-game sweep over the Red Wings. Clement plated Will Brennan with a bloop-single, then scored on a Trenton Brooks triple to give the Clippers a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning. Tied in the eighth, Clement's double scored Brennan before Anthony Castro struck out the side in the ninth for his third save of the season. Brennan finished with three hits. Kirk McCarty was the only Columbus pitcher, of which there were eight, to pitch more than one inning (two). The entire staff yielded five hits, including none through the first six innings, and they combined to strike out 11 batters.

Of note: The Clippers added OF Franmil Reyes and RHP Hunter Gaddis, who were optioned from Cleveland. The Guardians added RHP Jake Jewell from Columbus and released 1B Bobby Bradley, who hit .118 in April with the Guardians and .174 over 47 games with the Clippers.

Attendance: 9,538

