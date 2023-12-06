Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Los Angeles Kings - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Los Angeles Kings, 12/05/2023
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
A fan died at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento while attending Monday's NBA in-season tournament quarterfinal game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings.
Shohei Ohtani has met with the Dodgers and, reportedly, with the Blue Jays amid his secret free-agency tour.
The 32-year-old has a full no-trade clause in his contract, which runs through the 2030 season.
Trent Williams didn't mince words with his thoughts on Sunday's 49ers-Eagles game.
The transfer portal officially opened on Monday.
The two-time Super Bowl champion adds a veteran presence and depth in a defensive backfield that lost All-Pro Talanoa Hufanga to a season-ending ACL tear.
Charles McDonald is joined by Tony Calatayud of the Dan LeBetard Show to dive into their takeaways from Week 13 and attempt to get to the bottom of the some of the biggest questions around the NFL this week. Charles and Tony start things off with some funny storylines from the weekend, including Zach Wilson's reluctance to start again for the New York Jets and the Philadelphia Eagles head of security getting himself and Dre Greenlaw ejected from Sunday's game. Next, the duo dive into the field of contenders for MVP in an especially weird year. While Brock Purdy is the odds-on favorite currently, neither agree he truly deserves the award (and neither does Jalen Hurts). Both agree Tyreek Hill is the most deserving, but can a non-quarterback win the MVP in 2023? Charles also believes Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen is the most deserving of the Coach of the Year award currently. Later, Charles and Tony take a look at the AFC playoff race and decide who they have more trust in between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs coming off bad losses, and who they'd be more scared to face in the playoffs between the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins.
The day after Juneteenth, the Cardinals and Giants will play at historic Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama.
It's possible we've seen the last of Rhamondre Stevenson this season.
If Lawrence misses any significant time, the stakes could be enormous.
Caitlin Cooper, who has been covering the Indiana Pacers for years, joins Dan Devine to reflect on one of the biggest recent wins in recent Pacers history and to talk about the future of this young team, led by superstar guard Tyrese Haliburton.
Over 17 million people watched Alabama create playoff chaos.
Boyle is done after throwing for a total of 327 yards, three interceptions, and one touchdown, while being sacked eight times in two games.
After a conversation with manager Dave Roberts, Mookie Betts will stop playing right field next season.
Tyler Boyd threw a bad interception on a trick play.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Derrick Henry scored two touchdowns before leaving Sunday's game.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab react to every game from the Week 13 NFL Sunday slate as they attempt to get ahead of the biggest storylines of the week and give their instant analysis to every game. Fitz and Frank start off by highlighting a wild Sunday night game, where Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers made a statement that they are to be taken seriously in a tight NFC Wild Card race. The San Francisco 49ers left no doubt that they should be atop everyone's power rankings this week and the race for the first overall pick is heating up with the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots both refusing to win games. Later, Fitz and Frank react to each and every game from the weekend, highlighting the Los Angeles Rams on a win streak and staying in the playoff hunt, C.J. Stroud and the rest of the AFC South continuing to outperform expectations, Tyreek Hill for MVP (again) and much more. The dynamic duo finish off the episode by looking ahead to the Monday night game, as the Jacksonville Jaguars will attempt to keep rolling against a Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati Bengals.
The expanded playoff is just a year away, but it would have been nice to have this season.