Columbus Blue Jackets notebook: Patrik Laine eyeing return to lineup

Oct 20, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Patrik Laine (29) shovels a pass past Calgary Flames center Nazem Kadri (91) during the first period of the NHL hockey game at Nationwide Arena.

Patrik Laine is off the stationary bike, back on skates and hopes to return to the Blue Jackets’ lineup soon.

How soon?

There’s a chance the Finnish forward returns to the Jackets’ top line for a 1 p.m. start Saturday against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit. If so, his absence stemming from a concussion caused by an illegal hit Oct. 20 against the Calgary Flames will end at nine games.

“It’s not fun to watch on the on the bike when you know guys are playing, and especially when we’ve been on kind of a tough stretch here,” Laine said. “It doesn’t make it any easier. Obviously, I’m dying to get back out there, and, hopefully it works out (Saturday) ... but we'll see.”

Laine skated through his first full practice Friday before joining the Blue Jackets for a short flight to Detroit to start a weekend back-to-back against the Red Wings on Saturday New York Rangers on Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

Oct 12, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Patrik Laine (29) fires a shot during the third period of the NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers at Nationwide Arena. The Blue Jackets lost 4-2.

Rather than going back to center, a position Laine experimented with during the preseason and first four games, he skated in a more familiar spot at right wing on the top line in practice. His linemates were also familiar, as Johnny Gaudreau played left wing and captain Boone Jenner manned the middle. They worked together as a line most of last season, including Jan. 14 for Laine's 10th NHL hat trick in a 4-3 win in Detroit.

Laine's move back to the wing, however, is more about Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent's comfort level with his current centers: Jenner, rookie Adam Fantilli, Cole Sillinger and Sean Kuraly.

“The one-goal games, (Laine) can be that guy that makes a difference there,” Vincent said. “We know he can play center. We know he can play wing. He’s a big body. He can log some key minutes … but what I like the most about Patty this year is his excitement. He’s excited. He wants to play. He wants to come back. He’s dying to come back. His words. That’s what I’m excited most about.”

Laine’s feelings are the same after sitting out with his fourth prolonged injury of the past two seasons.

“It feels like … always something comes up, whether it’s a bad hit or whatever it might be,” he said. “We really can’t do anything about it, so that was just unfortunate. But (you) just try to try to heal from it and just move on, and you’ve just got to hope that you can play the rest of the year.”

Oct 20, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson (4) skates off the ice with a bloodied nose after being pummeled by Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Erik Gudbranson (44) following his hit to Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Patrik Laine during the third period of the NHL hockey game at Nationwide Arena. The Blue Jackets on 3-1.

As for the hit that sidelined him this time, a head shot delivered by Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson, Laine refrained from delving too far into his feelings about it. As Laine took aim from the neutral zone at the Flames’ empty net, Andersson slid over, launched himself off the ice and smashed his left elbow into the side of the 6-foot-5 forward’s head at the end of the Jackets’ 3-1 victory at Nationwide Arena.

Blue Jackets defenseman Erik Gudbranson grabbed Andersson in the fracas that followed and bloodied his former teammate’s nose. Laine slowly got to his feet, walked down the tunnel before angrily chucking his helmet, knowing he was likely concussed.

“I don’t want to get into it too much, but I feel like it’s just … those are kind of unnecessary (hits) at that point,” Laine said. “But the only thing I’ve got to say (is) I’m pretty excited to play ’em in January and I’ll just leave it at that.”

The Blue Jackets will conclude their season series against the Flames on Jan. 25 in Calgary.

Oct 14, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, United States; Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Patrik Laine (29) looks for an open pass during their game against the New York Rangers on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 at Nationwide Arena.

Protective neck sleeve 'doesn't bother' Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine

Following Adam Johnson’s recent death in a tragic skate cut incident in the U.K.’s Elite Ice Hockey League, NHL players are debating whether to wear protective turtlenecks, neck sleeves or neck guards during practices and games.

It’s not mandatory, per the NHL's collective bargaining agreement with the NHL Players' Association, so it’s up to each player to decide whether to protect one of their most vulnerable spots for skate lacerations. Elvis Merzlikins tested out a neck sleeve during practice earlier this week, saying it didn’t bother him, and Laine will continue wearing neck protection without complaint.

Laine has always worn neck protection, stemming from his time in Finland’s top professional league (Liiga). It's a mandate there and Johnson’s death, when Laine saw the news, re-emphasized why.

“I mean, there’s risks playing this sport and, you know, personally I don’t love this that much that I’m willing to sacrifice my life,” he said. “I’m doing as much as I can to try and prevent any injuries and that kind of stuff happening.”

Laine isn’t pushing to force his peers to do the same, but it wouldn’t bother him if the NHL and NHLPA eventually come to an agreement mandating neck protection.

"It doesn’t bother me at all, and I’m used to all that, even if it’s gonna help (just) a little bit," he said. "Hopefully I never need it, but if it does (happen), then you know it’s not gonna maybe be as bad as it could be. It doesn’t bother me.”

Nov 1, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) and center Boone Jenner (38) celebrate their 4-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in the NHL hockey game at Nationwide Arena.

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins misses practice

Merzlikins didn’t attend practice Friday due to a personal issue, but the Jackets’ top goalie was expected to fly with the team to Detroit and be available against Detroit and New York.

Spencer Martin and Blue Jackets hockey operations staffer Reid Robertson handled goaltending duties at practice.

