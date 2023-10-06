Columbus Blue Jackets lose to Washington Capitals in evaluation game

This was about evaluation more than result.

That’s why the Blue Jackets iced a lineup for a 4-2 preseason loss to the Washington Capitals on Thursday that was mostly devoid of proven NHL talent. A lot of soon-to-be Cleveland Monsters suited up alongside a handful of NHL regulars from last season that included Jack Roslovic, Adam Boqvist, Nick Blankenburg, Mathieu Olivier, Liam Foudy and Marcus Bjork.

It was a “prove it” opportunity for all with one game left in the preseason Saturday in Washington.

"I really liked our goalie (Spencer Martin)," Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent said. "And we wanted to see some guys in different spots, on power play and (penalty kill). Not many special teams (opportunities) tonight, but 5-on-5 there's indicators there. Like I've always said, they make decisions for us, right? Some guys are pushing and some guys are just, you know ... they're making decisions for us."

Martin, in his preseason debut for the Blue Jackets, made an impressive push by stopping 34 of 37 shots. Brendan Gaunce and Bjork scored goals in the second and third periods for the Jackets, but Washington's early 2-0 lead was the difference.

Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Riley Sutter scored the Capitals’ first three goals and Hendrix Lapierre scored into an empty net for a 4-1 lead late in the third. Charlie Lindgren started in net for Washington and made 20 saves.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Washington Capitals notes

Martin impresses in preseason debut for the Blue Jackets

Spencer Martin made his first appearance in net since the Blue Jackets claimed him off waivers Sept. 29 from the Vancouver Canucks. Martin, 28, logged 29 games for the Canucks last season and 16 for Abbottsford in the American Hockey League.

His statistical measures couldn’t have been more opposite for the two teams. Martin had a 3.99 goals-against average with an .871 save percentage at the NHL level and 2.43 with a .916 save percentage in the AHL, including 1.92 GAA/.929 in four playoff games for Abbottsford. Martin, who’s 6-foot-3, was originally selected by the Colorado Avalanche in the third round of the 2013 NHL draft.

This is another fresh start for Martin, who looked sharp in his first action for the Blue Jackets on Thursday.

"It's pretty exciting being picked up and being given an opportunity," Martin said. "They told me they're familiar with my game, so that was actually cool. Sometimes when you switch organizations, there's different levels of familiarity (on both sides), so I'm really pleased to hear there are some people here who've been watching me play for a bit and watched me last year, as well."

The Blue Jackets released veteran goalie Aaron Dell from a professional tryout offer earlier Thursday. There's also no recovery timeframe yet on injured goalie Daniil Tarasov, who was expected to be the Jackets' backup behind Elvis Merzlikins. That means the NHL backup role could go to either Martin or rookie Jet Greaves, who's had a strong camp.

Mateychuk makes his case with strong training camp

Denton Mateychuk finished with a -2 plus/minus rating in 20:45 in his fourth game this preseason, but that's not reflective of his play overall.

The 19-year old rookie defenseman, drafted 12th overall in 2022, has put together what Vincent has called a “fantastic” camp and appears to be close to NHL caliber if he's not there already. Ideally, the Blue Jackets would prefer to assign Mateychuk to Cleveland as an AHL rookie, but he doesn't meet the age requirement of 20 per an agreement between the NHL and Canadian Hockey League that governs the top three Canadian junior circuits.

The Blue Jackets could appeal to the NHL on behalf of Mateychuk and rookie forward Jordan Dumais, who’s in the same situation, but the team doesn't feel good about winning either case. Mateychuk or Dumais could be kept on the Blue Jackets’ roster up to nine games to start the season before burning the first year of their entry-level contracts, but that’s not expected to happen with a glut of NHL-level forwards and defensemen also seeking a roster spot.

Columbus Blue Jackets lineup vs Washington Capitals

Here is how the Blue Jackets’ lineup looked at the opening faceoff against the Capitals on Wednesday at Nationwide Arena, their seventh of eight preseason games:

Forwards

Justin Pearson – Brendan Gaunce – Trey Fix-Wolansky

James Malatesta – Jack Roslovic – Dmitri Voronkov

Carson Meyer – Hunter McKown – Liam Foudy

Stefan Matteau – Josh Dunne – Mathieu Olivier

Defensemen

Nick Blankenburg – Marcus Bjork

Denton Mateychuk – Adam Boqvist

Jake Christiansen – Billy Sweezey

Goalies

Spencer Martin

Jet Greaves

