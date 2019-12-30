Blue Jackets' John Tortorella rips referees in post-game tirade, storms out

The Columbus Blue Jackets head coach was fired up after a late call lost his team the game against the Chicago Blackhawks. (Photo by Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images)

The National Hockey League’s most entertaining coach is back at it again after his team was robbed of a win on Sunday, according to him.

Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella has become synonymous with his fiery temper during his decades behind NHL benches and further added to his impressive off-ice resume on Sunday night.

After a 3-2 shootout loss to the Chicago Blackhawks steeped in late-game controversy, the 61-year-old bench boss was more than willing to speak his mind.

John Tortorella rips into the refs and the NHL review process before walking out of his press conference pic.twitter.com/1USZBloGv6 — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) December 30, 2019

To ensure you fully enjoy this moment, reading the full transcription is mandatory.

The veteran head coach was ranting about the goal late in overtime scored by Blue Jackets defenceman Zach Werenski. Upon video review, it was determined that time had just expired in the extra period before the puck crossed the line. That goal would have sealed a 3-2 win for Columbus.

Prior to that, the Blackhawks were called for too many men with 18.1 seconds remaining in overtime. But, Tortorella believes that time should have been added because the whistle was actually blown a few moments before the clock was stopped when that penalty was called by the officials.

As the crazy sequence of events to finish up this contest continued, Columbus’ starting goaltender Joonas Korpisalo went down with an injury in the first round of the shootout and the Blue Jackets ended up losing the game 3-2.

Korpisalo has been solid for Columbus this season, but might be missing some crucial time for the playoff-hopeful team.

While the shootout loss drops the Blue Jackets to 17-14-8, they did extend their current point streak to ten games. However, with his team missing out on a point and losing Korpisalo in the process, Tortorella’s anger about how things played out following the game’s first 60 minutes becomes understandable.

