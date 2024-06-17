Columbus Blue Jackets fire head coach Pascal Vincent; search for new coach starts immediately
The Columbus Blue Jackets have fired head coach Pascal Vincent, Don Waddell, Blue Jackets president of Hockey Operations and general manager announced Monday afternoon, nhl.com is reporting.
No further decisions regarding the club’s coaching staff will be made at this time. The search for a new head coach will begin immediately.
“As I spent time with Pascal over the past few weeks, I found him to be an outstanding person and smart hockey coach who worked very hard last year under trying circumstances, but I believe a change behind the bench is in our team’s best interest,” Waddell said.
“On behalf of the organization I want to thank Pascal for his work ethic, professionalism and contributions during his three seasons with the Blue Jackets.”
Columbus went 27-43-12 in Vincent’s lone season as head coach in 2023-24.
The 52-year-old joined the Blue Jackets as associate coach in 2021 before taking over head coaching duties on Sept. 17, 2023. He spent 10 seasons as a member of the Winnipeg Jets organization, including five as head coach of the American Hockey League’s Manitoba Moose from 2016-21.