Columbus Blue Jackets end winless streak with shootout win vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Takeaways

The Blue Jackets aggressively tried to end the doldrums of a winless road trip on the ice at Nationwide Arena Saturday night. The Blue Jackets aggressively tried to end their woes against the Pittsburgh Penguins: a rival they had beaten once in their past 11 meetings.

And into the third period, the Blue Jackets faced a familiar narrative: a Mathieu Olivier goal erased by three Penguins with an inability to answer despite holding an advantage in both shots and shots-on-target.

Instead, the Blue Jackets found life.

Nine seconds after Rickard Rickell gave the Penguins a two-score lead in the third period, goals by Kiril Marenchenko and Zach Werenski tied the game within two minutes, a score that would hold through overtime and force the Blue Jackets’ first shootout game since March 14.

And with that life came the Blue Jackets’ first win since March 16, beating the Penguins 4-3 in shootouts.

After tying the Penguins through four rounds, Damon Severson hit his shootout attempt and Elvis Merzlikins secured the win by saving an attempt by Evgeni Malkin.

The Blue Jackets had not beaten the Penguins since April 23, 2023, and had not beaten them in regulation since Nov. 29, 2019.

The Blue Jackets will next host the Colorado Avalanche at 7 p.m. April 1.

Blue Jackets first line forced to adjust again with Boone Jenner absence

For a team that already has a long list of inactive players, the Blue Jackets added another to the list shortly before game time.

In a game that saw the return of Alex Nylander (upper body injury) after two games, the Blue Jackets were forced to improvise again on the first line. Boone Jenner, a first-line staple and the team’s only 20-goal scorer, was listed as out with an illness. The Blue Jackets’ roster move game one-and-a-half hours before Saturday’s game, calling up Cleveland Monsters forward Cameron Butler for his NHL debut.

Instead of filling in for Nylander, Dmitri Voronkov filled Jenner’s spot on the first line. Voronkov extended his streak of games without a goal or an assist to 11, last scoring a goal against the Edmonton Oilers March 7.

And in Jenner’s absence, that first line of Nylander, Voronkov and Gaudreau was one of the Blue Jackets’ most aggressive lines of the game along with the combination of Alexandre Texier, Cole Sillinger and Kirill Marchenko. Each line scored a goal, along with Olivier’s short-handed goal in the first period.

Will Adam Fantilli return to the Blue Jackets in 2023-24?

Nearly nine weeks after being cut by a skate blade against the Seattle Kraken, Adam Fantilli is still not ready to come back to the ice, Vincent confirmed before Saturday’s game against the Penguins.

“He’s still working on recovery,” Vincent said. “A bit slower than expected. I was really hoping to see him back before the end of the season. We don’t know yet. I still hope, but it’s a little bit slower than expected.”

Fantilli’s calf laceration was initially expected to sideline him for eight weeks.

The No. 3 pick in the 2023 NHL draft, Fantilli has 12 goals and 15 assists in 49 games.

Justin Danforth (concussion) and Sean Kuraly (lower body injury) each took the ice for the Blue Jackets in Saturday’s morning skate in non-contact jerseys. Vincent called both Danforth and Kuraly day-to-day, but that “Danforth is closer than Sean.”

Right winger Yegor Chinakhov (upper body injury) was described as week-to-week by Vincent.

Blue Jackets honor play-by-play broadcaster Jeff Rimer

Prior to Saturday’s loss/win against the Penguins, Blue Jackets play-by-play announcer Jeff Rimer was honored in a pregame ceremony after he announced that the 2023-24 season would be his last in the broadcast booth.

“In my opinion there is something very special about the sports fans here in the Midwest and especially here in Columbus,” Rimer said in a pregame ceremony. “To the 5th Line, your loyalty and support is second to none in all the National Hockey League.”

Rimer, whose career spans more than 60 years including 41 years as an NHL play-by-play voice for teams such as the Washington Capitals and Florida Panthers, has spent the past 20 years in Columbus with the Blue Jackets.

“This guy, this man had an impact on a lot of lives,” Vincent said before the game Saturday. “On our team as well. The guys love him in the room. He’s not only been a good professional, well since I’ve been here, but for his 41 years. But he’s an even better man. So today, we’re lucky to be living that day with him and honor a man that’s well-deserving. ”

Rimer’s final game with the Blue Jackets will be April 16 against the Carolina Hurricanes.

