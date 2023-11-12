Columbus Blue Jackets dealing with adversity: What we learned from 5-4 loss to Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings center Robby Fabbri (14) celebrates his goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT — Following practice Friday, Pascal Vincent used an unwritten Blue Jackets axiom when asked about adversity already kicking at their front door.

“We’re not allowed to drag our lips here,” the Jackets’ first time NHL head coach said. “That’s illegal. That’s a fine. We don’t feel sorry for ourselves. Adversity is part of it. It’s a grind. It’s a long season.”

Somehow, it feels even longer while technically getting shorter by a game after a mistake-addled 5-4 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at Little Caesar’s Arena.

Another terrible start put the Blue Jackets down by two goals less than five minutes into the game, the second time that’s happened in the past three games, and more costly mistakes later in the game erased an impressive comeback to take the lead on a goal by Sean Kuraly early in the second period.

Detroit Red Wings right wing Daniel Sprong (88) shoots to score as Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Damon Severson (78) defends in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Similar errors proved costly Thursday in a 5-2 loss to the Dallas Stars at Nationwide Arena, and last Monday the Jackets fell 5-4 in overtime to the Florida Panthers with a mirror image of how they lost Saturday.

They’re winless in eight of the past nine games (1-5-3) now, have dropped into last place of the Metropolitan Division and continue having issues with things such as winning board battles, stopping opposing possessions and getting enough sustained time of their own in the offensive zone.

Adversity has arrived on the Jackets’ doorstep with laser red eyes and smoke billowing from its ears, presenting this team with an early “put up or shut up” situation for the second straight season. Patrik Laine’s return from a concussion Saturday leaves no injuries to blame this time, but Vincent is steadfastly positive with 68 games left in a long season.

Oct 16, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets head coach Pascal Vincent watches from the bench during the second period of the NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings at Nationwide Arena.

Thrust into the head coaching role days before camp by former coach Mike Babcock’s resignation due to alleged privacy violations during summer player meetings, the Jackets’ third bench boss in two-plus years still sees progress.

Correctable errors too.

“We asked for a better start (after the Florida game),” he said. “We got a better start (against Dallas). We talked about second period (struggles). We’re playing better in the second period. So, we’re progressing. Adversity is not what happens to us. It’s how we react, and I think we’re developing that kind of character. It’s never as bad as you think it is or never as good as you think it is.”

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Spencer Martin (30) stops a shot as Detroit Red Wings center Andrew Copp (18) screens while Zach Werenski (8) defends in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

That mantra took another shot to the chin Saturday that landed with a thud so loud that it nearly matched a slapper Saturdat that knocked goalie Spencer Martin’s mask off.

Next is another daunting tilt Sunday at Madison Square Garden, where the division-leading New York Rangers (10-2-1) will be licking their chops for a chance to serve up some revenge for a 5-3 loss Oct. 14 in Columbus. That was the Jackets’ second game and first of three wins in their first five.

That feels like a very long time ago. Here’s what else we learned Saturday in Detroit:

Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Patrik Laine (29) celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings in the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Columbus Blue Jackets’ top line scuffles in Patrik Laine’s return

Let's start with a little good news here.

After missing nine games with a concussion stemming from an illegal hit by Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson, Laine scored a goal in his return. It was netted in the third and pulled the Jackets within 5-4 after they allowed a terrible luck goal by Detroit’s Robby Fabbri off a puck that bounced from the end boards into the blue paint.

Laine finished with his goal on eight attempts and four shots in 18:17, but also had two giveaways and needed extended time to get his rhythm back.

“It feels like it took me two periods,” Laine said. “I felt like I was a little rusty. The hands weren’t working, and I was thinking too much, and then it’s already too slow. But I felt a little more comfortable in the third. I’m obviously happy to see that one go in, but it doesn’t really matter at the end if we lose.”

The bigger issue was his line’s play as a whole.

Reunited with Johnny Gaudreau and Boone Jenner, the group struggled most of the game.

According to Natural Stat Trick, they posted an attempted shots percentage of just 32.1% that was 28.2% lower, in comparison to the rest of the team’s forwards combined. The Blue Jackets generated 10 fewer attempts than Detroit with their top line on the ice (9-19) and those three, collectively, were outshot (9-2) while allowing 10 more scoring chances (12-2) and four more high-danger chances (5-1).

Gaudreau, in particular, has struggled without Laine on the opposite wing for an extended stretch to start the season. He’s netted just one empty-net goal and has five assists for six points in the first 14 games, which is a huge problem for a team that needs a lot more offensive output from their highest paid player.

Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Justin Danforth (17) and Detroit Red Wings defenseman Justin Holl (3) battle for position in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Columbus Blue Jackets struggling to defend in their own zone

One of the structural tweaks the Blue Jackets made this season is keeping defensemen relatively close to the net to protect against high-danger chances.

It has helped Elvis Merzlikins and Martin keep pucks out of the net, but there’s a sacrifice in allowing teams to cycle the puck endlessly around the perimeter without defensemen stepping out to pin it against a wall to regain possession.

That’s now mostly up to the forwards, who’ve gotten caught too often just watching teams play “keep away” against them like it’s a 5-on-5 power play. If this isn’t fixed soon, expect more long possessions to go the wrong way against the Jackets, along with shot counts and goals.

“I think now we’re a little hesitant, and we’re giving these guys too much time and space,” defenseman Zach Werenski said. “You obviously have to respect guys in this league. They’re (great) hockey players, but it’s almost too much respect. We’re kind of playing off them a little bit and giving them too much time. ... I think if we just put better work in defensively to kill plays and spend less time in our zone, we’ll have more success.”

Columbus Blue Jackets center Alexandre Texier (42) celebrates his goal with Adam Fantilli (11) against the Detroit Red Wings in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Kirill Marchenko, Adam Fantilli and Dmitri Voronkov developing chemistry for Columbus Blue Jackets

Keeping in mind that Fantilli is a rookie, Vincent and assistant Mark Recchi are trying to find matchups within games to give him the best odds of success.

That’s a smart to go about developing a teenager at the NHL level, even one as naturally gifted as Fantilli. He’s also flanked by two talented Russian wingers, Kirill Marchenko and Dmitri Voronkov, who are almost as green as Fantilli.

Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Dmitri Voronkov (10) controls the puck as Detroit Red Wings defenseman Ben Chiarot (8) defends in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Regardless of their inexperience, those three were the Jackets’ most effective forwards against Detroit. They established solid time in the offensive zone and Fantilli scored the third goal of his NHL career to tie it 2-2 late in the first period. There’s a language gap to overcome with Marchenko acting as a translator for Voronkov and Fantilli, but they all speak the same playing language between whistles.

“They’re both great players,” Fantilli said. “They’re smart. They work hard. I like playing with them. We’re building a little bit more chemistry. Obviously, it takes a little bit more time with the language barrier, but we’re getting there. I’ve been happy with the way we’re playing.”

