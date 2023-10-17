Columbus Blue Jackets: 3 observations from meltdown against Detroit Red Wings

Old habits die hard.

That’s what Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent and his staff are running into three games into the season, a reprise of habits that, along with a slew of injuries, led to former coach Brad Larsen being fired after last season.

Now healthier, they're stumbling around with the same issues during an ugly 1-2-0 start that includes a 4-0 shellacking Monday night by the Detroit Red Wings. A three-goal second period for Detroit was an all-too-familiar sight at Nationwide Arena, where the Jackets crumbled under a tidal wave of miscues.

Costly turnovers. Panic-fueled passes way off the mark. Bobbled pucks. Head scratching decisions. Blown coverages. Too many penalties. Not enough “battle” during puck battles. Stick checks instead of body checks. Name the issue and the Blue Jackets seemed to falter from it after playing a good first period.

“They capitalized on our mistakes and those are things we’re trying to clean up and we need to clean up,” center Sean Kuraly said. “We’re not there yet. We’re spotting teams goals, and I think all around — power play, penalty kill ― we can be a heck of a lot better. We’re going to have to be.”

Here are three postgame observations:

Columbus Blue Jackets dealing with consistency issues again

The opening period against the Red Wings was the best 20-minutes the Blue Jackets played in their first three games, including Saturday’s 5-3 win over the New York Rangers.

The letdown occurred eight minutes into the second, when a bad turnover by defenseman Damon Severson in the Jackets’ defensive zone led to Detroit taking a 2-0 lead. The Red Wings began dominating puck possession after that goal and scored back-to-back power play goals to blow the game open on penalties taken by Boone Jenner (cross-checking) and Kuraly (slashing).

It was similar to watching the Blue Jackets stumble around last season, only with far less injuries to blame. The penchant for self-destruction is something that has vexed this team the past three years and Vincent said his job is to squash it.

“We took those penalties after they scored that (second) goal,” he said. “We just changed our mindset, and these are old habits that we’ve got to break at some point. We tried to play too cute – the stick battle instead of taking the body. Just the simple foundation of a hockey game. These are the habits we need to change.”

Columbus Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent isn’t afraid to ruffle feathers

Vincent hasn’t wasted time using a couple well-worn coaching protocols to demand the Blue Jackets’ attention, including ice-time allocations and healthy scratches.

The first-time NHL head coach scratched Kent Johnson, the fifth overall pick in 2021, for the season-opener and has already replaced Kuraly’s wingers with healthy scratches twice. He also didn’t play Severson for the entire third period after the veteran’s egregious turnover turned the game in Detroit’s favor.

Severson, who wasn’t injured, finished the game with just 11:57 on 15 shifts. He and defense partner Adam Boqvist were also on the ice for two of the Red Wings’ four goals.

Severson agreed to an eight-year $50 million contract upon being traded by the New Jersey Devils to the Blue Jackets, who envision him handling a top-six role for years to come. Benching Severson for a full period in just his third game for the Jackets is harsh, but it’s also something Vincent isn’t afraid to do.

His goal is erasing bad habits and that can be a useful coaching tool.

Columbus Blue Jackets’ special teams off to slow start

Another habit the Blue Jackets must break is struggling on special teams at the start of a season. After three games, they’re ranked 22nd in the league in both power play (11.1%) and penalty-killing (72.7%).

They allowed two power-play goals in five times shorthanded against the Red Wings, who pushed their lead to 4-0 in the second period on back-to-back penalties. On the flip side, the Jackets went 0 for 4 on power plays against Detroit and sit 1 for 9 overall.

While that’s better than last year’s 0 for 26 start on the power play, it’s not good. Assistant Mark Recchi and Vincent have shaken up the two units already, including Patrik Laine moving to the second group, but it’s a sputtering work-in-progress along with assistant Steve McCarthy’s penalty kill.

“Rarely in my 30 years of coaching have I seen it where if your 5-on-5 is not going, your special teams are going to go,” Vincent said. “There’s a connection there. We missed a few assignments on the PK (against Detroit). First thing you know, you’re digging the puck out of the net.”

