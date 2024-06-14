Columbus ballpark construction project uncovers a piece of history — the 1951 Golden Park

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Construction on Synovus Park – formerly known as Golden Park – is shifting into high gear.

The baseball stadium and field have to be game ready for the Double-A Atlanta Braves farm club in 10 months.

But something interesting has happened as they stripped the old park down to its bare bones in preparation for the $50 million construction project.

Retired pastor Rudy Allen spent his youth at Golden Park.

And he says what has been revealed in the early part of the construction is the old 1951 park.

“This is the old ballpark that was built in the 1950s,” he said as he stood in the outfield earlier this week.

Columbus Ledger-Enquirer photos of Golden Park document the park as it was when it opened. The Columbus Cardinals played in the park back then.

It was the golden age of baseball in Columbus. There were no Braves and TV was in its infancy.

Allen grew up a long homer from Golden Park in a segregated South.

But he loved baseball.

“I remember coming to the park and we sat over this way,” he said, pointing down the third-base line. “There were some temporary bleachers over here where black folks had to sit. And eventually they moved us up in that section on this side of the grandstand. I remember Hank Aaron. I remember Felix Mantilla. I remember Horace Garner. I remember Roy White. I remember a lot of those guys.”

Over the years, Golden Park was renovated, buildings were added and it changed. Allen never thought he would see the bones – the concrete grandstand and the roofline stripped back — of the old ball park again.

“As I said earlier I thought baseball was finished here — professional baseball was finished here,” Allen said.

The old roof and concrete bowl have been deemed structurally sound and are being incorporated into the design of what will be a modern ballpark with a nod to the history and the glorious past.

Diamond Baseball Holdings owns and operates the AA Braves team that will play in Columbus. CEO Peter Freund likes the opportunity the ownership group has in Columbus.

“I think that’s what so special about baseball is the history and when you talk about the ghosts that are here and they get to stay here,” Freund said. “And we get to build on the same site and have these future Major Leaguers play here that’s what really excites me. But it will be every bit as modern and as good as any Double A park in the country.”

And the new general manager, Pete Laven, can already see Opening Night in April of next year.

“It’s going to be a packed house,” he said. “It’s going to be blue skies like it is today. We are going to have Atlanta Braves prospects on the field.”

Baseball has been played on the South Commons site for nearly a century.

Now, a historic old park is getting a new life – and a new chance in the game.

“Because there is really nothing wrong with it,” Allen said. “To tear it down would be a whole lot more money than they are spending. I like that. I like that they are preserving that part of the old ballpark. It brings back memories.”

The city of Columbus is spending $50 million to bring the city-owned park up to professional standards and create a new fan experience.

It was announced this week, Golden Park will now be known as Synovus Park.

