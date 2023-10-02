Columbus-area high school football: 5 things we learned in Week 7

Each victory counts as one win in the standings, but not all wins are created equal. That was especially the case in Week 7 of the high school football season in central Ohio.

Delaware Hayes, Olentangy Liberty, Olentangy Orange, Westerville Central and Whetstone all earned wins that provided an emotional boost for Week 8 and beyond.

Here are five things we learned in Week 7:

1. Whetstone continues upswing with win over East

The Braves (2-5, 2-1 City League-North) continued their recent improvement after a 0-3 start, using two rushing touchdowns from senior quarterback LaQuealyn Battle to fend off visiting East 16-14 on Friday. The win essentially eliminated the Tigers (5-2, 1-2) from league championship contention but, more importantly for the Braves, sustained their postseason hopes.

Whetstone, which lost 47-0 to both Ready and Watterson in the first three weeks, got scoring runs of 3 and 13 yards from Battle to take a 16-6 lead halfway through the fourth quarter.

“With us having low numbers (38 players in the program), we battled in those first couple games and I had to remind our guys that we were playing top talent in the area and we were going to grow from that,” coach Ollie Hightower said. “It kept us grounded. We knew we were capable of doing some things even though we were struggling. If we stayed healthy, we could compete with anybody, and we have. We’ve been resilient.”

In his first year as head coach after six as an assistant in the program, Hightower said the offensive and defensive lines are a primary strength for perhaps the first time in his tenure. Senior Cole Sisson, juniors Josiah Mackey and Jaydin Souders and sophomore Dominick Straight all start on both sides of the ball.

Whetstone’s other win was 32-0 against Mifflin in Week 4. The Braves hung with Beechcroft and Grandview Heights for most of their games the next two weeks, and visit winless Linden-McKinley on Thursday.

Whetstone unofficially ranks 17th in Division II, Region 7, one spot from a playoff berth. The Braves’ only other playoff trip was in 2020, when all teams were eligible during a COVID-shortened season.

2. Olentangy Orange quarterback Levi Davis continues to impress

The 6-foot, 175-pound sophomore made a handful of electric plays Friday, scoring his team’s first three touchdowns via the run as the Pioneers built a 21-0 lead and defeated visiting Dublin Coffman 35-14 in OCC-Central play.

After loosening the Shamrocks’ defense on the game’s opening plays by connecting with Will Musgrove five times for 59 yards, Davis scored from a yard out. He added a 36-yard touchdown run later in the quarter, but his most impressive run might have been his third score. He weaved through Coffman defenders and bolted 68 yards to make it 21-0 with 10:16 left in the first half.

Davis ran for 137 yards on 14 carries and completed 10 of 15 passes for 132 yards, leading Orange (4-3, 2-0) to its third consecutive win. He has run for 455 yards and 10 touchdowns on the season and thrown for 1,314 yards and another nine scores.

“Will has really stepped up on both sides of the ball and one of my top targets, Terryn Thomas, got hurt a couple weeks ago so we had to find a way to get the offense going and we have,” said Davis, who visited Cincinnati and Notre Dame in September. “I’ve watched film more in-depth and got other guys more involved in the offense. I think I’m better identifying coverages and figuring out what we all can do to beat these teams.”

3. Westerville Central breaks through after two two-point losses

After back-to-back near misses, Central collected its first win, beating visiting Grove City 33-28 on Friday in an OCC-Ohio contest.

The Warhawks (1-6, 1-1) fell to Pickerington North 16-14 on Sept. 22 and Coffman 31-29 on Sept. 15, with the loss to Coffman coming on a Matt Schramm 52-yard field goal as time expired. Four of Central’s losses are by nine points or fewer.

“We’re playing really good football,” coach Ed Miley said. “The season started so early. We’ve had two or three minutes here or there in every game, but they’re 48-minute games. ... Our schedule has been really challenging and our kids know that, but there’s no excuses in the program. We just have to find ways to win. I don’t know what an 0-6 team looks like in practice, but we practice really well every day.”

Jaystin Gwinn rushed for 217 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries and completed 10 of 14 passes for 134 yards against Grove City (4-3, 0-2).

Jayden Gwinn, Jaystin’s cousin, rushed for 103 yards and one touchdown on 21 carries.

“We played hard, but we didn’t play as clean as we did the (previous) two weeks,” Miley said.

For the season, Jaystin Gwinn has passed for 905 yards with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions and rushed for 874 yards and seven scores.

“Jaystin is getting better,” Miley said. “Our offensive line has really grown this year. That’s probably been our biggest improvement. We rushed for 328 yards (Friday). We’ve had over 500 total yards several games this season. We had 25 first downs (Friday). The kids are doing a lot of good stuff. When you’re playing really good teams, the margin for victory is very small.”

4. Olentangy Liberty beats Upper Arlington in overtime

Liberty has won two of three after a 0-4 start, including a 19-16 overtime victory against visiting Upper Arlington on Friday in OCC-Central play.

The Patriots (2-5, 1-1) won on Andrew Leonard’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Jake Struck.

“It was a great team win,” coach John Sansbury said. “Offense, defense, special teams — our kids are resilient. They played very tough, especially in the second half and overtime. We’ve been in overtime once before this year (against Olentangy) Berlin and it didn’t go our way (losing 24-17). This is awesome. We needed to play well and get a win to get some momentum going towards the end of the season and in the conference.”

Leonard completed 26 of 37 passes for 219 yards, Struck rushed for 78 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries and Toby Gage had six receptions for 80 yards.

For UA (4-3, 0-2), Connor McClellan rushed for 162 yards and one touchdown on 39 carries and Kyle Cox passed for 168 yards and one score.

5. Delaware Hayes edges Westerville South for 'huge program victory'

Delaware earned a key OCC-Capital win when it edged host South 36-33 on Friday, but it was more than that, according to coach Ryan Montgomery.

He called it “a huge program victory.” The Pacers (6-1, 3-1) are in the league title race and unofficially fifth in Division I, Region 2 after going 7-4 in 2022, which was Montgomery's first season.

Cooper Goble provided the winning points against South, kicking a 26-yard field goal with 2:31 remaining. He's 32 of 32 on extra points and 6 of 6 on field goals this season.

“Cooper is one of the best place-kickers around central Ohio,” Montgomery said. “We really rely on him.”

Jake Lowman completed 19 of 29 passes for 302 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Pacers. Austin Koslow had nine catches for 191 yards and one score and returned a kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown.

South (4-3, 3-1) visits Canal Winchester (7-0, 4-0) on Friday, while Delaware visits Dublin Scioto (2-5, 2-2). The Pacers host Canal Winchester in Week 9.

“We have a lot to play for heading into Week 8,” Montgomery said. “We’re going to have three big weeks of football ahead of us. Our guys are excited for it.”

