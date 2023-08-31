Columbus-area high school football: 5 things to watch in Week 3

For central Ohio high school football fans, Week 3 looks particularly appealing.

Upper Arlington’s visit to Pickerington North, a showdown between 2-0 teams, provides a potential playoff preview in Division I, Region 3, while several region 2 and 3 teams square off with likely postseason contenders.

Nothing will be decided yet, but is it ever too early for fans to think about the playoffs?

Here are five things to watch in Week 3:

Quarterback Kyle White (1) and Dublin Jerome are 2-0 entering Friday's game against Hilliard Davidson.

1. Dublin Jerome, Hilliard Davidson to meet for first time

Two 2-0 teams face off for the first time when Davidson visits Jerome on Friday, but both coaches are downplaying the significance of the non-league matchup.

“I don’t think it matters a whole lot,” Jerome coach Brett Glass said. “They know what they are this year, and we see the film and see how good they are and we’ll approach it that way.”

“I don’t think it makes a difference,” Davidson coach Jeremey Scally said. “Other people might disagree with that. If you get your attention off yourself and on to stuff like that, that’s a negative. We obviously prepare to play them, but we’re always far more concerned with looking at ourselves and making sure that we’re doing what we need to be doing to put our kids in the best chance to have success.”

Davidson's defense will be challenged by a spread offense for the second consecutive week. The Wildcats passed the first test, defeating Grove City 48-21.

Keevin Gibbon leads Davidson's offense with 232 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 26 carries.

Jerome quarterback Kyle White has passed for 247 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 206 yards and four scores.

Hilliard Davidson's Keevin Gibbon is brought down by Grove City's Andrew Garner during Davidson's Week 2 home win.

2. Defense powers Canal Winchester to 2-0 start

Maybe the Indians should have expected a unit led by five returning starters, two of whom were all-state selections in 2022, to perform as it has the first two weeks.

Seniors Braylon Beckwith (S) and Harlee Hanna (LB), who were first- and third-team all-state, respectively, in Division II have paced a group that shut out Groveport 17-0 in Week 1 and last week against New Albany scored a touchdown and saw Hanna make another huge play on special teams. Hanna returned his own blocked punt for a touchdown and sophomore Brody Harmon returned an interception for a score before Canal Winchester won 20-14 in overtime.

Coach Jake Kuhner, who was a standout defensive back at Pickerington and Miami University, gave much of the credit to longtime defensive coordinator Corey Coe.

“Coach Coe has a real gift for preparing for wing-T opponents (such as Groveport, New Albany and Friday’s opponent, Lancaster) and just preparing the defense in general,” Kuhner said. “I came from a defensive background, but when I came to Canal, it was easy for me to let go of the defense and start coaching the offense just because he gets the kids ready and prepared and always has a heck of a game plan.”

Westerville South running back Nasir Phillips catches a screen pass against Dublin Jerome in Week 1.

3. Olentangy, Westerville South prepare for non-league tilt

With all due respect to both defenses, South coach Matthew Christ will not be surprised if this turns into a shootout.

Led by Penn State-bound quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer, Olentangy (2-0) is averaging 49.5 points. Grunkemeyer threw for 444 yards in Week 1 against Toledo Whitmer and was held to 143 yards last week in a 53-28 win at Medina — when the Braves’ defense took center stage by causing three turnovers. The Braves ran 73 plays and rushed for 260 yards and four touchdowns last week.

South’s Nasir Phillips ran for 110 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s 33-30 win over Westerville Central and caught two passes for 36 yards and a score. Third-year starting quarterback Dominic Bertha has spread the ball to an array of receivers, with eight making at least one catch last week.

“Dominic is a third-year guy and he’s comfortable in making his reads,” Christ said. “We’ve had balance in the run and pass games, which makes us tougher to defend. Those have been important variables.”

The Wildcats (1-1) have allowed 30 points in each of the first two weeks.

“(Olentangy is) a solid opponent that certainly has a lot of weapons … and balance,” Christ said. “If you don’t take care of yourself, they can put together some scores in a hurry.”

Elijah King and Gahanna Lincoln host Olentangy Liberty on Friday in the first football game at the school's new stadium.

4. Gahanna Lincoln ready to open new stadium

The defending Region 3 champions will unveil their new stadium Friday against Olentangy Liberty.

The Lions (2-0) have not played a home game since Week 2 of last season. Gahanna played its final three regular-season home contests and two postseason home games at neutral sites.

“It’s going to be our welcome home event,” athletic director Kathryn Harris said. “We’re opening up a brand new one. The community is ready. Everyone is definitely excited to seeing the unveiling of the new stadium. It’s amazing. I’m super impressed.”

The Lions had their first practice at the stadium Monday.

Liberty (0-2) is seeking its first win under first-year coach John Sansbury. It has been outscored 62-27, while Gahanna has outscored its opponents 44-8.

5. Future Ohio State quarterback Tavien St. Clair coming to central Ohio

Area fans wanting to see the Bellefontaine junior and Ohio State commit in person have a chance Friday when St. Clair’s Chieftains (1-1) visit Licking Heights (1-1).

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound junior, who committed in June, has thrown for 660 yards and eight touchdowns in his first two weeks. St. Clair completed almost 71% of his passes as a sophomore for 2,453 yards and 25 scores.

“We know the situation,” Licking Heights coach Austin Drewyor told The (Newark) Advocate. “We are kind of playing with house money.”

