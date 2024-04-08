Columbia parade details set for Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks. What to know

The University of South Carolina’s women’s basketball team has won another national championship. That means there will be another parade down Main Street to celebrate.

“Congratulations to our Gamecock Women’s Basketball team! Thanks to them, we have a parade returning to Main Street,” Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann wrote on Facebook Sunday following USC’s 87-75 victory over Iowa.

The parade is scheduled for Sunday, April 14 beginning at 2 p.m. The parade will begin at the 1700 block of Main Street at the corner of Laurel Street, according to a Monday afternoon release from the city of Columbia.

The city will also invite local leaders and dignitaries to share in the festivities.

More information on parking and street closings will be released later this week.

USC defeated Iowa 87-75 in Sunday afternoon’s NCAA tournament final, sealing the team’s third national championship, all under coach Dawn Staley.

The team also won championships in 2017 and in 2022, both of which were celebrated by downtown Columbia parades. In 2022, Hootie and the Blowfish’s Darius Rucker even promised a free concert for students after the championship win, and he delivered.