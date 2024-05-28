Columbia football hires multi-championship coach Lance Pogue to replace Chip Bilderback

Columbia football has its new coach.

Columbia has hired Lance Pogue as its next football coach, two weeks after former coach Chip Bilderback resigned.

Pogue replaces Bilderback, who resigned from the program after six seasons and accepted another coaching job in Louisiana to be closer to his wife, Missy Bilderback after she just finished her first year as women's basketball coach at Louisiana-Monroe.

"(A) great administration and outstanding kids and community," Pogue told the Clarion Ledger. "Looking forward to the challenge of getting in fast forward mode this summer to give the kids every possible opportunity to achieve success both on and off the field."

Pogue, 55, is a five-time state championship coach with South Panola, where he coached from 2007-2016. He recently took a year off from his 23-year coaching career in 2023 and had his last stint at Heritage Academy in 2022.

Pogue also coached for two seasons at Jackson Academy from 2020-2021 and has an overall 238-67 record at five different high schools in Mississippi.

Columbia finished 14-1 last season and lost its final game to Louisville 19-6 in the MHSAA Class 4A state championship.

