Columbia Central High football field to get turf after school board approval

A player rushes the ball down the field during football practice at Columbia Central High School in Columbia, Tenn. on Monday, July 24, 2023.

The Columbia Central High School football field will soon be getting artificial turf, following a vote by the Maury County School Board.

The school board approved Tuesday a Memorandum of Understanding with the county Parks and Recreation Department to install turf and rent out the football field at Central High School.

The memorandum gives the board the funds necessary to install artificial turf at Lindsey Nelson Football Stadium, located near Columbia Central High School. It also places the responsibility on the board to pay for the replacement of the turf every 10 years. Per the agreement, all maintenance of the turf will be made under the parks department.

Under the agreement, the board will also have first priority rights to the stadium for events and games, though the stadium can be rented out to third parties by the parks department, as long as the board approves.

The measure was passed with two “nays” coming from Board Members Michael Fulbright and Justin Haucke.

Leading up to the vote, Fulbright voiced his concerns.

“We are once again being asked by the county to do something to benefit them on their behalf, and how did the discussion go tonight about the new school tonight,” Fulbright said.

“I think that this, just like Mr. Carter said the other night, we’re being asked to do something again for the county, and we see the thanks that we get. Thank you."

Board chair Will Sims voiced his support for the measure.

The Columbia Central High School football team rushes the field at the start of a game against Mt. Pleasant High School in Mt. Pleasant, Tenn., on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.

“We have a positive track record with the parks department taking care of that field, and it's one that we don’t have to take care of, because they do. And so, it is a give and take," Sims said.

The concern for member Haucke was along other lines. He was worried about the material of the field.

Recently, it’s been debated whether faux fields may contain “forever chemicals,” compounds that are incredibly resistant to breaking down naturally, Haucke explained.

Haucke said he’d much rather have real grass fields for that reason.

Ultimately, the board approved the memorandum and the installation of synthetic baseball, football, and softball fields near Central High School.

Haucke was the only “nay.”

Austin Newell is a freelance writer in Middle Tennessee.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: Columbia Central High football field to get turf after board approval