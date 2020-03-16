Colts zeroing in on Philip Rivers

NFL free agency is off to a feverish start, which includes a Bears team that's reportedly deep in contract negotiations with quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

If Ryan Pace's goal is to lock in a new starter for 2020, he better act quickly. Ryan Tannehill is already off the market after re-signing with the Titans and the Colts appear set to strike on Philip Rivers, the long-time Charger who still has one or two quality years left in his arm.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, discussions between Indianapolis and Rivers' camp are already underway.

The #Colts have had discussions with free agent QB Philip Rivers, source said. And while nothing is done, he's a clear target for Indy. We shall see if they can agree on the money. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020

As always, it will come down to the money.

Speaking of, the Bears are reportedly negotiating a deal with Bridgewater that will pay him at or around $21 million per season, a number that will likely come in lower than Rivers' salary demands.

If Chicago strikes out on Bridgewater, their options may be forced to the trade market where the Bengals have made Andy Dalton available. There's speculation Raiders starter Derek Carr can be had, too.

