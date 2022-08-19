Colts’ Zaire Franklin takes shot at Lions’ Jamaal Williams

As the Detroit Lions continue to be the focus on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” throughout the preseason, the Indianapolis Colts will indirectly be featured as well given that they hosted joint training camp practices this week.

In promoting a clip likely to air during the upcoming episode, they showed three reps between Lions running back Jamaal Williams and Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin.

In the clip, the two players were jawing at each other at the end of each play. With Williams being one of the stars of the show, some might consider the clip painting Franklin in a negative light when it comes to his performance.

He responded with a ruthless rebuttal, referring to Williams’ emotional speech during the first episode about changing the direction of the team.

Only in the League can a bum lose 3 reps in a row and still yell like he won 🤣🤣 hope you ready to cry about another losing season champ https://t.co/9jAGSChsB5 — Zaire Franklin (@ZiggySmalls_) August 19, 2022

How much Franklin will play during Saturday’s preseason game remains to be seen given that he has been running with the first-team defense, but this heated battle is likely to spill over in some capacity at Lucas Oil Stadium this weekend.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire