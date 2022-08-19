Colts’ Zaire Franklin takes shot at Lions’ Jamaal Williams

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Indianapolis Colts
    Indianapolis Colts
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Zaire Franklin
    Zaire Franklin
    American football linebacker
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

As the Detroit Lions continue to be the focus on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” throughout the preseason, the Indianapolis Colts will indirectly be featured as well given that they hosted joint training camp practices this week.

In promoting a clip likely to air during the upcoming episode, they showed three reps between Lions running back Jamaal Williams and Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin.

In the clip, the two players were jawing at each other at the end of each play. With Williams being one of the stars of the show, some might consider the clip painting Franklin in a negative light when it comes to his performance.

He responded with a ruthless rebuttal, referring to Williams’ emotional speech during the first episode about changing the direction of the team.

How much Franklin will play during Saturday’s preseason game remains to be seen given that he has been running with the first-team defense, but this heated battle is likely to spill over in some capacity at Lucas Oil Stadium this weekend.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Colts not expected to play starters vs. Lions

Colts place TE Andrew Ogletree on IR

Colts' Andrew Ogletree speaks after torn ACL

List

Colts vs Lions: 5 things to watch in preseason Week 2

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire

Recommended Stories