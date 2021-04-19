Colts’ Zach Pascal, George Odum signed RFA tenders

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal and All-Pro special teamer and safety George Odum signed their restricted free agent (RFA) tenders, the team announced Monday.

This was to be expected as the deadline for RFAs to sign their tenders is Friday, April 23. Pascal received a second-round tender while Odum was tendered at the right of first refusal, something he wasn’t too happy about at the time.

The second-round tender meant that other teams could try to sign Pascal to a contract but if they did, the Colts would get a second-round pick as compensation for the departed player.

In Odum’s case, the Colts could match any offer he gets but if he leaves, they don’t get any compensation. That notion didn’t sit too well with Odum, who took to Twitter to let us know how he felt.

Regardless, both players are now under contract and the only other restricted free agent to keep an eye on before the deadline is tight end Mo Alie-Cox, who also received a second-round tender from the Colts.

