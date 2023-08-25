Colts wrap up preseason with 27-13 win over Eagles

The Indianapolis Colts wrapped up the preseason with a 27-13 win over the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday night.

While the Eagles rested their starters in the finale, the Colts played their starting units on both sides of the ball for the entire first half. This comes after resting the units during the second preseason game.

With this being the final time we see the Colts until they host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium, here’s how the preseason finale went down.

Final score: Colts 27, Eagles 13

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Colts 7 10 7 3 27 Eagles 10 3 0 0 13

It was over when...

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Colts took a double-digit lead well into the fourth quarter and were able to get a turnover on downs with five minutes remaining in the game, holding onto their 11-point lead.

Keys to the game

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Colts recorded 27 first downs and held the Eagles to 17 first downs.

Indy outgained Philly 393 to 278 in total yardage.

The Colts were 3-of-4 in the red zone and converted all three of their goal-to-go opportunities into touchdowns.

The Colts won the time of possession battle 32:25 to 27:35.

3 Stars of the game

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

RB Evan Hull: The rookie looked fluid reading his blocks en route to six carries for 25 rushing yards while punching in a goal-line touchdown. CB Dallis Flowers: It wasn’t a perfect day for Flowers, but he made several plays on the ball, including two passes defended. QB Gardner Minshew: The backup QB continued his strong preseason, completing 9-of-11 passes for 102 yards, one touchdown and a 135.6 passer rating.

The Anthony Richardson experience

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Box score scouting will show a depressing stat line, but Richardson played better than his numbers show. It was the ultimate Anthony Richardson experience, though, and he was far from perfect. He had some wildly inaccurate throws, some turnover-worthy throws and a non-forced fumble. Then he flashed some incredible throws, some of which were dropped by his receivers. He was also electric with his legs, and his presence alone meant a great deal for the rushing attack as a whole. In all, there was enough shown on the field to be very optimistic about his growth.

Injuries

Quick Hits

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Eagles rested their starters. The Colts’ starters played the entire first half.

WR Josh Downs and RG Carter O’Donnell got starts with the first-team offense.

QB Anthony Richardson completed 6-of-17 passes for 78 yards and a 50.6 passer rating. He added five carries for 38 rushing yards and had a 15-yard scramble called back due to a penalty.

S Henry Black forced another fumble with a huge hit on Eagles WR Joseph Ngata.

Every running back except for Jason Huntley, averaged at least 4.2 yards per carry. It was the best showing for backfield all preseason.

K Lucas Havrisik started and played the entire game. He made both of his field-goal attempts from 41 and 47 yards. He also made all three of his extra-point attempts.

Undrafted free-agent rookie LB Liam Anderson led the team with nine tackles (six solo).

DEs Dayo Odeyingbo and Khalid Kareem each recorded a sack while DTs Tyquan Lewis and McTelvin Agim each split a sack.

What's next?

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Head coach Shane Steichen will meet with the media Friday on a conference call. The Colts will cut their roster down to 53 players before the deadline Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire