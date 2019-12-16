Colts WR T.Y. Hilton returning from calf injury to play against Saints

The Indianapolis Colts announced prior to kickoff that wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is active for Monday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

Hilton has been hampered with injuries all season that have forced him to miss six games. His latest ailment is a calf injury that’s lingered since Week 9 and forced him to miss the last two games.

The Colts are mathematically still alive for the playoffs, but at 6-7 and in third place in the AFC South, they epitomize long shot. A loss on Monday would officially eliminate them from playoff contention.

The Colts activated T.Y. Hilton as they try to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. (Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Colts have apparently deemed Hilton healthy enough to play as long as the math dictates they still have a shot at the postseason.

