Colts WR Michael Pittman, Patriots DB Kyle Dugger ejected for fighting

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and New England Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger were ejected during the third quarter of Saturday night's game after getting into a skirmish.

Dugger yanked Pittman's helmet off as they tussled following a Jonathan Taylor run on second down. Pittman was also pushed in the back by a different Patriots player as he and Dugger exchanged words and shoves.

This came just a few minutes after Colts quarterback Carson Wentz traded words with Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon.

The Colts led the Patriots 20-0 in the third quarter. The drive after the ejections ended in a missed field goal by the Colts.

ejected Colts Pittman on this play lololol pic.twitter.com/1ja6e0l0Un — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 19, 2021

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Michael Pittman,Kyle Dugger ejected for fighting in Patriots vs. Colts