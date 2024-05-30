Colts WR Michael Pittman not participating in Thursday’s OTA practice

Indianapolis Colts’ wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. was off to the side and not on the practice field Thursday for the team’s second OTA practice that was open to the media, according to James Boyd of The Athletic.

During last Wednesday’s practice, Pittman left after he “banged knees” with a defender, as head coach Shane Steichen put it. The injury does not appear to be serious and my guess is that Pittman’s absence is more precautionary, with Steichen also mentioning last week that he “should be fine.”

As was the case last week, wide receiver Ashton Dulin and right tackle Braden Smith were not practicing. Dulin is still working his way back from an ACL injury he sustained last summer, while Smith had offseason knee surgery. As of now, there isn’t a reported timeline for either player’s return.

Boyd would also spot cornerback Chris Lammons wearing a boot on his left ankle/foot. Lammons did not participate in last week’s practice, although the reason was unknown.

Tight end Mo Alie-Cox was not practicing either. If he is dealing with an injury, the specifics are not known at this time.

Lastly, while taking attendance, Boyd noted that he did not see Jonathan Taylor nor Dayo Odeyingbo. But keep in mind, these OTA practices are voluntary.

Please note that this post will be updated as any new information is reported.

