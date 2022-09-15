Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr sits out Thursday practice with quad injury

The Jacksonville Jaguars once again had no injuries to report after practice, but it was the opposite story for the Indianapolis Colts who saw their injury situation get a little worse Thursday.

Days ahead of a Week 2 matchup in Jacksonville, Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. was held out of practice Thursday due to a quad injury. On Wednesday, Pittman was limited in practice.

Pittman, 24, was the Colts’ leading receiver last season with 1,082 yards — 698 yards more than the team’s second-leading receiver, Zach Pascal. In Week 1, Pittman caught nine passes for 121 yards and a game-tying, 15-yard touchdown in the final two minutes of regulation.

Indianapolis picked Alec Pierce in the second-round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but the rookie receiver is also on the injury report with a concussion.

Also out of practice Thursday was two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman DeForest Buckner, who has never missed a game in his seven-year NFL career.

The Colts’ three-time Pro Bowl linebacker Shaquille Leonard has been a full participant so far this week after missing the team’s season opener. Leonard had back surgery in the offseason and hasn’t been ready to say he’ll play Sunday, despite his participation in practices.

