Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. on possible extension: 'I wouldn't mind one'

WESTFIELD -- Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. spent a good portion of Tuesday's practice talking with running back Jonathan Taylor on the sideline.

He, too, knows what it's like to be a free agent. But the spots they're in are somewhat reversed.

Pittman Jr. has been all smiles, jokes and warm energy so far in his fourth training camp. His goals are still enormous as they always are, and he likes to remind people that he hasn't accomplished much. But he still doesn't seem remotely threatened by the looming end of his contract.

"If it happens, it happens," Pittman Jr. said. "But if it doesn't happen, yeah, I'll play it out without an extension."

But does he want one?

"I think every player wants to get paid," Pittman said. "I wouldn't mind one."

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) speaks with Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) ahead of practice Monday, July 31, 2023, during training camp at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Indiana.

Taylor, meanwhile, has requested a trade since he realizes a contract isn't coming from the Colts this year. He has yet to practice while on the Physically Unable to Perform List.

This showcases the glaring difference in positions and market value, and the options each man gets to weigh in his life.

Pittman grew up trying to play running back like his father did for 11 years in the NFL. Michael Pittman Sr. noticed how tall his son was getting and knew it would never work. And he also spotted a better lifestyle if he had the drive to get to the league.

“I was a good running back," Pittman Jr. said. "I just looked at him like, ‘This guy doesn’t know anything.' My dad had played running back for 11 years, but he doesn’t know football. I shrugged it off.”

GO DEEPER: The multiple personalities of Michael Pittman Jr.

It turns out the elder Pittman saw plenty in his son and the way the sport they loved would age. Pittman Jr. grew into a five-star recruit and then a Biletnikoff Award finalist and then a second-round draft pick of the Colts. He's been their leading receiver for the past two years, though he has yet to perform quite up to the lofty standards he's set for himself.

But even if he posts another season like the past two, with between 900 and 1,100 yards and four and six touchdowns, he could be one of the top players available in free agency. Christian Kirk topped out at 982 yards and five touchdowns in his contract year with the Cardinals in 2021, and he landed a deal worth four years, $72 million with $37 million guaranteed.

Spotrac.com estimates Pittman Jr.'s market value right now at $18.4 million per season over four years, and that's before he turns in a fourth season.

No running back right now can land a contract that sniffs anything like that. Miles Sanders landed the biggest one this year at four years and $25.4 million with $13 million guaranteed, and that came after 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns last season.

The Vikings cut Dalvin Cook after a fourth straight Pro Bowl season and he remains unsigned at age 27. Saquon Barkley had to settle for a one-year, $10.09 million deal that only sneaks above the franchise tag amount with incentives. Josh Jacobs has yet to sign his franchise tag or show up at Raiders training camp.

If Pittman Jr. were to receive the franchise tag next year, it would be for at least $19.74 million. It would only delay his entry into free agency, where the demand for wide receivers is not likely to die down in a passing league. The league features 13 receivers who are making more than $20 million annually, led by Tyreek Hill at $30 million per season.

Pittman Jr. is expected to aim high in free agency. He's looking to provide for a family of four that just added a son, Michael Pittman III, earlier this summer. He doesn't display any nerves about what the contract or situation will look like.

"I feel like I'll flourish in any scheme," Pittman Jr. said. "I feel good about any scheme."

Contact Colts insider Nate Atkins at natkins@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @NateAtkins_.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts Michael Pittman Jr. on possible extension: 'I wouldn't mind one'