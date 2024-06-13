Colts WR Josh Downs looks ready for Year 2 jump following offseason programs

With Michael Pittman and the addition of AD Mitchell, not to be forgotten about in the Colts’ passing game is second-year wide receiver Josh Downs.

With Pittman sidelined for OTAs and minicamp, Downs was a top target for quarterback Anthony Richardson. During one practice in particular, Jake Arthur of Horseshoe Huddle noted that between the 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills, Downs must have caught “double-digit balls” and that his chemistry with Richardson was “undeniable.”

“I’d say the biggest difference is a year under my belt,” said Downs about being in Year 2. “More comfortable with the coaches, all the players, and just the whole environment. So more so just trying to own my role and taking to that.”

As a rookie, Downs was the Colts’ second-leading receiver, behind only Pittman, while doing most of his damage from the slot. Downs was a reliable target, catching 72 percent of his targets. He finished the season totaling 771 yards at 11.3 yards per catch with two scores.

Downs ranked seventh among all receivers in yards from the slot and was sixth among rookie receivers in total yards.

Oftentimes it is during that second NFL season where we see successful players make the biggest leap. For starters, without having to go through the pre-draft process, there is the opportunity for players to truly hone in on their craft. Wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne told Downs that he needs to be prepared for opposing defenses game-planning for him more this season.

When Downs met with reporters last month, he mentioned that some points of emphasis for him this offseason were refining his release package, identifying coverages, and finishing certain routes.

With a year of experience there is also added comfortability that continuity and familiarity with a system can provide. This not only results in Downs having a better understanding of his role but also the responsibilities of his teammates. And when there is comfort, there’s usually confidence.

“That comes with understanding the offense more,” said Downs about heading into his second season. “Just knowing what the other receivers, even the tight end running, and then knowing the run game better as well.

“And then just having a year under your belt. You know the level of competition that you’re going to go against now and you see what type of players you’re playing against each and every week.”

Head coach Shane Steichen mentioned after the draft that there is only one football to go around, alluding to the talent that the Colts have on the offensive side of the ball. With Jonathan Taylor fully healthy and the addition of Mitchell, along with Pittman, Downs, and Alec Pierce, it’s going to foster a competitive environment.

However, when there are that many options within an offense, there are also opportunities to be had as well. When defenses have multiple players to worry about, that creates better spacing for the offense to operate in and more one-on-one matchups to exploit.

“I think it’s a great thing,” said Downs about the talent on offense. “You see a lot of teams, for example, the Bears, the Texans, they got three guys that can go, like for real, for real. So, at the end of the day, it opens up everything for everybody because you don’t just have one player to guard, you got three people that you got to guard, so nobody can really get double-teamed.

“So I feel like it’s a good thing and it will also bring out a lot of competitiveness in the guys because everybody do want the ball.”

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire